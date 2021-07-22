On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Pats’ Gilmore, 7 others will start training camp on PUP list

KYLE HIGHTOWER
July 22, 2021 6:17 pm
1 min read
      

BOSTON (AP) — New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has reported to the team for training camp but will start it on the active/physically unable to perform list.

Gilmore was one of eight Patriots players added to the list Thursday ahead of the official start of camp next week. Quarterback Jarrett Stidham, defensive end Chase Winovich, defensive tackle Byron Cowart, linebacker Terez Hall, tight end Dalton Keene, linebacker Brandon King and receiver Devin Smith also will be sidelined when camp begins. They are all eligible to be removed from the list at any time.

The 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Gilmore’s status for the regular season remains uncertain as he looks to get additional compensation entering the final season of the five-year, $65 million deal he signed in 2017. He is scheduled to make a base salary of $7 million this season.

He is also scheduled to receive a $500,000 roster bonus, but even with that his 2021 compensation would rank him 25th among NFL cornerbacks.

        Insight by JTEK: Learn how agencies are defining the role of cloud services today and in the future, while also emphasizing the considerations for each of those decisions by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Gilmore sat out both the voluntary and mandatory portions of New England’s offseason program in May and June. He will turn 31 in September and tied a career low with one interception last season.

He appeared in just 11 games after missing time due to a COVID-19 diagnosis and a season-ending quadriceps injury late in the season that required offseason surgery.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Archives in California introduce “Big Orange” bikes for staff to travel around