Peralta expected to start as Brewers host the White Sox

The Associated Press
July 23, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Chicago White Sox (58-38, first in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (56-41, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (8-6, 3.90 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 133 strikeouts) Brewers: Freddy Peralta (7-3, 2.39 ERA, .90 WHIP, 135 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -128, White Sox +111; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox head to take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

The Brewers are 27-23 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee has slugged .380 this season. Willy Adames leads the team with a mark of .481.

The White Sox have gone 23-21 away from home. Chicago has slugged .421 this season. Jose Abreu leads the club with a .482 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adames leads the Brewers with 39 extra base hits and is batting .259.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 18 home runs and is batting .257.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .260 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

White Sox: 7-3, .259 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Devin Williams: (elbow), Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Brad Boxberger: (undisclosed), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Luis Robert: (hip), Jake Lamb: (quad), Eloy Jimenez: (pectoral), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

