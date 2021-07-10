Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Peralta expected to start for the Brewers against the Reds

The Associated Press
July 10, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Cincinnati Reds (46-42, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (53-37, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (4-3, 4.67 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) Brewers: Freddy Peralta (7-3, 2.23 ERA, .90 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -193, Reds +167; over/under is 8 runs

        Insight by Recorded Future: Download the results of Federal News Network's exclusive survey of four agencies about their cyber threat detection habits.

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Cincinnati will face off on Saturday.

The Brewers are 27-19 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee has slugged .381 this season. Willy Adames leads the club with a .471 slugging percentage, including 36 extra-base hits and 14 home runs.

The Reds have gone 23-22 away from home. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .248 batting average as a team this season, Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .330.

The Reds won the last meeting 2-0. Wade Miley secured his seventh victory and Jesse Winker went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Cincinnati. Eric Lauer took his fourth loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 54 RBIs and is batting .248.

Winker leads the Reds with 19 home runs and is slugging .545.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .252 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Reds: 7-3, .248 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Kolten Wong: (calf), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Reds: Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (rib cage), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Nick Senzel: (knee), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent