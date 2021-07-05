Peralta scheduled to start for Tigers at Rangers

Detroit Tigers (38-46, third in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (33-51, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Wily Peralta (1-1, 3.21 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Rangers: Kolby Allard (2-4, 3.46 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -148, Tigers +130; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Detroit will play on Monday.

The Rangers are 20-21 on their home turf. Texas has slugged .382 this season. John Hicks leads the team with a mark of 1.625.

The Tigers have gone 17-24 away from home. The Detroit offense has compiled a .236 batting average as a team this season, Akil Baddoo leads the team with a mark of .281.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 31 extra base hits and is batting .270.

Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with 30 extra base hits and 49 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .253 batting average, 2.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Tigers: 6-4, .281 batting average, 5.49 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Jose Trevino: (forearm), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Alex Lange: (shoulder), Derek Holland: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (back), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Victor Reyes: (intercostal), Niko Goodrum: (finger).

