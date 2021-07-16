Trending:
Perez scheduled to start for Red Sox at Yankees

The Associated Press
July 16, 2021 4:36 am
1 min read
      

Boston Red Sox (55-36, first in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (46-43, fourth in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Martin Perez (7-5, 4.04 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-4, 4.16 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -114, Red Sox -103; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox head to play the New York Yankees on Friday.

The Yankees are 23-22 in home games in 2020. New York has slugged .394 this season. Estevan Florial leads the team with a mark of .667.

The Red Sox are 27-17 on the road. Boston has slugged .440 this season. Rafael Devers leads the team with a mark of .570.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 9-2. Eduardo Rodriguez recorded his sixth victory and Devers went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Boston. Gerrit Cole registered his fourth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 92 hits and has 36 RBIs.

Devers leads the Red Sox with 22 home runs and is slugging .570.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .241 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Red Sox: 5-5, .251 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Wandy Peralta: (covid-19), Darren O’Day: (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga: (covid-19 protocols), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Michael King: (finger), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (covid-19), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Andriese: (hamstring), Danny Santana: (quad), Marwin Gonzalez: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

