PGA Tour 3M Open Scores

|Friday
|At TPC Twin Cities
|Blaine, Minn.
|Yardage: 7,431; Par: 71
|Purse: $6.6 Million
|Second Round
Adam Hadwin 67-65_132
Ryan Armour 67-65_132
Bo Hoag 67-66_133
Chez Reavie 66-67_133
Jhonattan Vegas 64-69_133
Roger Sloan 64-69_133
Brian Stuard 70-64_134
Maverick McNealy 67-67_134
Jonathan Byrd 69-66_135
Brice Garnett 68-67_135
J.T. Poston 69-66_135
Cameron Tringale 67-68_135
Keegan Bradley 68-67_135
Troy Merritt 64-71_135
Gary Woodland 69-66_135
Jimmy Walker 68-67_135
David Lingmerth 67-68_135
Charl Schwartzel 67-68_135
Sung Kang 71-65_136
Louis Oosthuizen 68-68_136
K.H. Lee 69-67_136
Cameron Champ 69-67_136
Mark Hubbard 68-68_136
Adam Schenk 65-71_136
Chris Baker 66-70_136
Luke Donald 69-68_137
Nick Watney 67-70_137
Rafa Cabrera Bello 69-68_137
Scott Stallings 65-72_137
Rickie Fowler 64-73_137
Pat Perez 72-65_137
Jason Dufner 68-69_137
Scott Brown 69-68_137
Mito Pereira 70-67_137
Ryan Brehm 67-70_137
Sam Ryder 69-69_138
Denny McCarthy 69-69_138
Brandt Snedeker 69-69_138
Matthew Wolff 69-69_138
Michael Kim 71-67_138
Adam Long 70-68_138
Camilo Villegas 69-69_138
Bo Van Pelt 70-68_138
Hank Lebioda 69-69_138
Josh Teater 67-72_139
Chesson Hadley 67-72_139
Michael Thompson 72-67_139
Keith Mitchell 69-70_139
Beau Hossler 68-71_139
Michael Gellerman 68-71_139
Luke List 68-71_139
Martin Trainer 73-66_139
Tony Finau 72-67_139
Patton Kizzire 72-67_139
Aaron Baddeley 72-68_140
Cameron Percy 69-71_140
Cam Davis 71-69_140
Patrick Reed 70-70_140
Chase Seiffert 73-67_140
Joseph Bramlett 70-70_140
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 71-69_140
Patrick Rodgers 71-69_140
Tom Lewis 68-72_140
Bubba Watson 72-68_140
Sergio Garcia 70-70_140
Scott Piercy 72-68_140
Charles Howell III 72-68_140
Joel Dahmen 70-70_140
David Hearn 71-69_140
Erik van Rooyen 68-72_140
Austin Eckroat 73-67_140
Michael Gligic 69-71_140
MJ Daffue 69-71_140
The following players failed to make the cut.
Kyle Stanley 70-71_141
Harry Higgs 72-69_141
Brendon Todd 72-69_141
Tyler Duncan 72-69_141
Lanto Griffin 72-69_141
Matt Kuchar 69-72_141
Bronson Burgoon 71-70_141
Ryan Moore 74-67_141
Wyndham Clark 68-73_141
D.A. Points 70-71_141
D.J. Trahan 72-69_141
Peter Malnati 70-71_141
Ryan Blaum 71-70_141
J.J. Spaun 73-68_141
Sepp Straka 68-73_141
Robert MacIntyre 72-69_141
Ben Martin 69-72_141
Brian Gay 69-72_141
Kevin Tway 69-72_141
Robert Streb 71-70_141
Sean O’Hair 72-69_141
Norman Xiong 71-70_141
Matthew NeSmith 73-69_142
Tyler McCumber 71-71_142
Scott Harrington 72-70_142
Stewart Cink 69-73_142
Shawn Stefani 71-71_142
Brandon Stone 72-70_142
Stephen Stallings Jr. 73-69_142
Rob Oppenheim 71-71_142
Dustin Johnson 70-72_142
Andrew Landry 72-70_142
Greg Chalmers 71-71_142
Doug Ghim 68-74_142
Robby Shelton 74-69_143
Nate Lashley 70-73_143
Johnson Wagner 71-72_143
Bill Haas 71-72_143
Fabián Gómez 68-75_143
Russell Knox 68-75_143
Chris Kirk 70-73_143
Vincent Whaley 69-74_143
Lucas Herbert 68-76_144
Matt Every 70-74_144
Hunter Mahan 71-73_144
Ben Taylor 71-73_144
John Pak 70-74_144
John Huh 71-74_145
Dylan Frittelli 69-76_145
Andrew Putnam 76-69_145
Will Gordon 73-72_145
Quade Cummins 74-71_145
Mark Anderson 73-72_145
Emiliano Grillo 74-71_145
Kevin Stadler 71-74_145
Ted Potter, Jr. 68-78_146
Ben Crane 75-71_146
Ryan Hall 74-72_146
Zack Sucher 71-75_146
James Hahn 70-76_146
Justin Quiban 73-73_146
Rhein Gibson 74-73_147
Wes Roach 76-71_147
Tom Hoge 74-73_147
Kris Ventura 74-74_148
Sebastian Cappelen 73-75_148
Brent Snyder 72-76_148
Richy Werenski 73-75_148
Steve Stricker 69-79_148
Brandon Hagy 70-78_148
Dominic Bozzelli 79-69_148
Satoshi Kodaira 72-77_149
Byeong Hun An 78-71_149
Tom Lovelady 74-75_149
Ricky Barnes 72-77_149
Rafael Campos 76-74_150
Austin Cook 78-73_151
John Senden 78-73_151
Nelson Ledesma 77-76_153
Angus Flanagan 72-82_154
