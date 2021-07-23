On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sports News

PGA Tour 3M Open Scores

The Associated Press
July 23, 2021 9:09 pm
2 min read
      
Friday
At TPC Twin Cities
Blaine, Minn.
Yardage: 7,431; Par: 71
Purse: $6.6 Million
Second Round

Adam Hadwin 67-65_132

Ryan Armour 67-65_132

Bo Hoag 67-66_133

Chez Reavie 66-67_133

Jhonattan Vegas 64-69_133

Roger Sloan 64-69_133

Brian Stuard 70-64_134

Maverick McNealy 67-67_134

Jonathan Byrd 69-66_135

Brice Garnett 68-67_135

J.T. Poston 69-66_135

Cameron Tringale 67-68_135

Keegan Bradley 68-67_135

Troy Merritt 64-71_135

Gary Woodland 69-66_135

Jimmy Walker 68-67_135

David Lingmerth 67-68_135

Charl Schwartzel 67-68_135

Sung Kang 71-65_136

Louis Oosthuizen 68-68_136

K.H. Lee 69-67_136

Cameron Champ 69-67_136

Mark Hubbard 68-68_136

Adam Schenk 65-71_136

Chris Baker 66-70_136

Luke Donald 69-68_137

Nick Watney 67-70_137

Rafa Cabrera Bello 69-68_137

Scott Stallings 65-72_137

Rickie Fowler 64-73_137

Pat Perez 72-65_137

Jason Dufner 68-69_137

Scott Brown 69-68_137

Mito Pereira 70-67_137

Ryan Brehm 67-70_137

Sam Ryder 69-69_138

Denny McCarthy 69-69_138

Brandt Snedeker 69-69_138

Matthew Wolff 69-69_138

Michael Kim 71-67_138

Adam Long 70-68_138

Camilo Villegas 69-69_138

Bo Van Pelt 70-68_138

Hank Lebioda 69-69_138

Josh Teater 67-72_139

Chesson Hadley 67-72_139

Michael Thompson 72-67_139

Keith Mitchell 69-70_139

Beau Hossler 68-71_139

Michael Gellerman 68-71_139

Luke List 68-71_139

Martin Trainer 73-66_139

Tony Finau 72-67_139

Patton Kizzire 72-67_139

Aaron Baddeley 72-68_140

Cameron Percy 69-71_140

Cam Davis 71-69_140

Patrick Reed 70-70_140

Chase Seiffert 73-67_140

Joseph Bramlett 70-70_140

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 71-69_140

Patrick Rodgers 71-69_140

Tom Lewis 68-72_140

Bubba Watson 72-68_140

Sergio Garcia 70-70_140

Scott Piercy 72-68_140

Charles Howell III 72-68_140

Joel Dahmen 70-70_140

David Hearn 71-69_140

Erik van Rooyen 68-72_140

Austin Eckroat 73-67_140

Michael Gligic 69-71_140

MJ Daffue 69-71_140

The following players failed to make the cut.

Kyle Stanley 70-71_141

Harry Higgs 72-69_141

Brendon Todd 72-69_141

Tyler Duncan 72-69_141

Lanto Griffin 72-69_141

Matt Kuchar 69-72_141

Bronson Burgoon 71-70_141

Ryan Moore 74-67_141

Wyndham Clark 68-73_141

D.A. Points 70-71_141

D.J. Trahan 72-69_141

Peter Malnati 70-71_141

Ryan Blaum 71-70_141

J.J. Spaun 73-68_141

Sepp Straka 68-73_141

Robert MacIntyre 72-69_141

Ben Martin 69-72_141

Brian Gay 69-72_141

Kevin Tway 69-72_141

Robert Streb 71-70_141

Sean O’Hair 72-69_141

Norman Xiong 71-70_141

Matthew NeSmith 73-69_142

Tyler McCumber 71-71_142

Scott Harrington 72-70_142

Stewart Cink 69-73_142

Shawn Stefani 71-71_142

Brandon Stone 72-70_142

Stephen Stallings Jr. 73-69_142

Rob Oppenheim 71-71_142

Dustin Johnson 70-72_142

Andrew Landry 72-70_142

Greg Chalmers 71-71_142

Doug Ghim 68-74_142

Robby Shelton 74-69_143

Nate Lashley 70-73_143

Johnson Wagner 71-72_143

Bill Haas 71-72_143

Fabián Gómez 68-75_143

Russell Knox 68-75_143

Chris Kirk 70-73_143

Vincent Whaley 69-74_143

Lucas Herbert 68-76_144

Matt Every 70-74_144

Hunter Mahan 71-73_144

Ben Taylor 71-73_144

John Pak 70-74_144

John Huh 71-74_145

Dylan Frittelli 69-76_145

Andrew Putnam 76-69_145

Will Gordon 73-72_145

Quade Cummins 74-71_145

Mark Anderson 73-72_145

Emiliano Grillo 74-71_145

Kevin Stadler 71-74_145

Ted Potter, Jr. 68-78_146

Ben Crane 75-71_146

Ryan Hall 74-72_146

Zack Sucher 71-75_146

James Hahn 70-76_146

Justin Quiban 73-73_146

Rhein Gibson 74-73_147

Wes Roach 76-71_147

Tom Hoge 74-73_147

Kris Ventura 74-74_148

Sebastian Cappelen 73-75_148

Brent Snyder 72-76_148

Richy Werenski 73-75_148

Steve Stricker 69-79_148

Brandon Hagy 70-78_148

Dominic Bozzelli 79-69_148

Satoshi Kodaira 72-77_149

Byeong Hun An 78-71_149

Tom Lovelady 74-75_149

Ricky Barnes 72-77_149

Rafael Campos 76-74_150

Austin Cook 78-73_151

John Senden 78-73_151

Nelson Ledesma 77-76_153

Angus Flanagan 72-82_154

