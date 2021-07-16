PGA Tour Barbasol Championship Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Keene Trace Golf Club
|Nicholasville, Ky.
|Yardage: 7,328; Par: 72
|Purse: $3.5 Million
|Completion of Round One
Brian Stuard 31-33_64 -8
Will Grimmer 32-32_64 -8
Scott Harrington 30-35_65 -7
J.T. Poston 32-33_65 -7
Vaughn Taylor 32-33_65 -7
Joseph Bramlett 33-32_65 -7
Taylor Pendrith 31-34_65 -7
Luke List 32-33_65 -7
David Lingmerth 31-34_65 -7
Ryan Armour 33-32_65 -7
Seamus Power 33-32_65 -7
Sam Ryder 34-32_66 -6
Greg Chalmers 34-32_66 -6
Bobby Bai 33-33_66 -6
Mark Hubbard 34-32_66 -6
Adam Schenk 33-33_66 -6
Bo Hoag 32-34_66 -6
Ben Martin 33-33_66 -6
Bo Van Pelt 34-33_67 -5
David Hearn 33-34_67 -5
Jason Dufner 32-35_67 -5
Beau Hossler 34-33_67 -5
Cameron Percy 33-34_67 -5
Davis Thompson 34-33_67 -5
Shawn Stefani 33-34_67 -5
Jim Herman 32-35_67 -5
Stephen Stallings Jr. 31-36_67 -5
Lee Hodges 33-34_67 -5
Michael Gligic 33-34_67 -5
Mito Pereira 34-33_67 -5
Ben Taylor 33-34_67 -5
John Huh 35-33_68 -4
Satoshi Kodaira 32-36_68 -4
Jason Bohn 35-33_68 -4
Davis Riley 35-33_68 -4
John Pak 35-33_68 -4
Bill Haas 33-35_68 -4
Anirban Lahiri 33-35_68 -4
Tommy Gainey 31-37_68 -4
Jonathan Byrd 34-34_68 -4
Patrick Rodgers 31-37_68 -4
Henrik Norlander 34-34_68 -4
Wilco Nienaber 35-33_68 -4
Greyson Sigg 33-35_68 -4
Josh Teater 31-38_69 -3
Derek Ernst 34-35_69 -3
Nick Watney 35-34_69 -3
D.A. Points 33-36_69 -3
Will Gordon 33-36_69 -3
Michael Kim 35-34_69 -3
Ted Potter, Jr. 33-36_69 -3
Chase Seiffert 34-35_69 -3
Robert Garrigus 34-35_69 -3
Ricky Barnes 33-36_69 -3
Eric Axley 34-35_69 -3
Sahith Theegala 33-36_69 -3
Matt Every 34-35_69 -3
Bronson Burgoon 33-36_69 -3
Tom Lewis 31-38_69 -3
Fabián Gómez 36-33_69 -3
Richard S. Johnson 36-33_69 -3
Austin Cook 34-35_69 -3
Kevin Tway 36-33_69 -3
James Hahn 32-37_69 -3
George McNeill 35-34_69 -3
Vincent Whaley 34-35_69 -3
Roger Sloan 35-34_69 -3
Mark Anderson 34-35_69 -3
Grayson Murray 37-33_70 -2
Scott Brown 32-38_70 -2
Tyler Duncan 35-35_70 -2
Hudson Swafford 33-37_70 -2
Zack Sucher 35-35_70 -2
Rafael Campos 35-35_70 -2
Chris Baker 34-36_70 -2
Rob Oppenheim 34-36_70 -2
Trey Shirley 36-34_70 -2
John Senden 37-33_70 -2
D.J. Trahan 34-36_70 -2
Ryan Brehm 34-36_70 -2
Dominic Bozzelli 37-33_70 -2
MJ Daffue 33-37_70 -2
David Gazzolo 33-37_70 -2
K.J. Choi 33-38_71 -1
Aaron Baddeley 37-34_71 -1
Camilo Villegas 33-38_71 -1
Brice Garnett 34-37_71 -1
Nick Taylor 37-34_71 -1
Russell Knox 36-35_71 -1
J.J. Spaun 35-36_71 -1
Charl Schwartzel 35-36_71 -1
Wes Roach 35-36_71 -1
Michael Gellerman 36-35_71 -1
Daniel Chopra 36-35_71 -1
Johnson Wagner 35-36_71 -1
Kevin Stadler 34-37_71 -1
Richy Werenski 33-38_71 -1
Ben Crane 34-37_71 -1
Rhein Gibson 35-36_71 -1
Stephan Jaeger 34-37_71 -1
Scott Gutschewski 38-33_71 -1
Andrew Loupe 32-39_71 -1
Paul Barjon 35-36_71 -1
J.J. Henry 37-35_72 E
Denny McCarthy 37-35_72 E
Arjun Atwal 34-38_72 EPreston Summerhays 33-39_72 E
Robby Shelton 33-39_72 E
Case Cochran 35-37_72 E
Hunter Mahan 38-35_73 +1
Chesson Hadley 35-38_73 +1
Ken Duke 35-38_73 +1
David Pastore 36-37_73 +1
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 37-36_73 +1
Charlie Beljan 38-35_73 +1
Andres Romero 35-38_73 +1
John Rollins 38-35_73 +1
John Merrick 37-36_73 +1
Parker McLachlin 38-35_73 +1
Will MacKenzie 35-38_73 +1
Kris Ventura 33-41_74 +2
Sangmoon Bae 36-38_74 +2
Ryan Blaum 35-39_74 +2
Martin Trainer 37-37_74 +2
Carl Pettersson 38-36_74 +2
Nelson Ledesma 37-37_74 +2
Andrew Stephens 36-39_75 +3
John Daly 36-40_76 +4
Brendon de Jonge 38-38_76 +4
Omar Uresti 37-41_78 +6
Smylie Kaufman 41-46_87 +15
