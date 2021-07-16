PGA Tour Barbasol Championship Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Keene Trace Golf Club
|Nicholasville, Ky.
|Yardage: 7,328; Par: 72
|Purse: $3.5 Million
|Second Round
J.T. Poston 65-66_131 -13
Ryan Armour 65-67_132 -12
Joseph Bramlett 65-67_132 -12
Luke List 65-68_133 -11
Insight by JTEK: Learn how agencies are defining the role of cloud services today and in the future, while also emphasizing the considerations for each of those decisions by downloading this exclusive e-book.
Seamus Power 65-68_133 -11
Brian Stuard 64-69_133 -11
Taylor Pendrith 65-68_133 -11
Bo Hoag 66-68_134 -10
David Hearn 67-67_134 -10
Mark Hubbard 66-69_135 -9
David Lingmerth 65-70_135 -9
Adam Schenk 66-69_135 -9
Ben Martin 66-69_135 -9
Anirban Lahiri 68-67_135 -9
Patrick Rodgers 68-67_135 -9
Dominic Bozzelli 70-65_135 -9
Michael Gligic 67-68_135 -9
Derek Ernst 69-66_135 -9
Nick Watney 69-66_135 -9
Sam Ryder 66-69_135 -9
Beau Hossler 67-68_135 -9
Henrik Norlander 68-68_136 -8
Vincent Whaley 69-67_136 -8
Ryan Brehm 70-66_136 -8
Ben Taylor 67-69_136 -8
Josh Teater 69-67_136 -8
Jason Dufner 67-69_136 -8
Cameron Percy 67-69_136 -8
Rafael Campos 70-66_136 -8
Jason Bohn 68-68_136 -8
Austin Cook 69-68_137 -7
Jim Herman 67-70_137 -7
Mito Pereira 67-70_137 -7
Satoshi Kodaira 68-69_137 -7
Vaughn Taylor 65-72_137 -7
Ted Potter, Jr. 69-68_137 -7
Greg Chalmers 66-71_137 -7
Davis Thompson 67-70_137 -7
Bobby Bai 66-71_137 -7
Bronson Burgoon 69-69_138 -6
Shawn Stefani 67-71_138 -6
Lee Hodges 67-71_138 -6
Will Grimmer 64-74_138 -6
Mark Anderson 69-69_138 -6
MJ Daffue 70-68_138 -6
Andrew Loupe 71-67_138 -6
David Gazzolo 70-68_138 -6
Davis Riley 68-70_138 -6
Richard S. Johnson 69-70_139 -5
James Hahn 69-70_139 -5
Wilco Nienaber 68-71_139 -5
Greyson Sigg 68-71_139 -5
K.J. Choi 71-68_139 -5
Bo Van Pelt 67-72_139 -5
Charl Schwartzel 71-68_139 -5
Robert Garrigus 69-70_139 -5
Ricky Barnes 69-70_139 -5
Zack Sucher 70-69_139 -5
Rob Oppenheim 70-69_139 -5
Trey Shirley 70-69_139 -5
Tom Lewis 69-71_140 -4
Kevin Tway 69-71_140 -4
Jonathan Byrd 68-72_140 -4
Stephen Stallings Jr. 67-73_140 -4
Roger Sloan 69-71_140 -4
Paul Barjon 71-69_140 -4
J.J. Henry 72-68_140 -4
Camilo Villegas 71-69_140 -4
Scott Harrington 65-75_140 -4
Michael Kim 69-71_140 -4
Nick Taylor 71-69_140 -4
Brice Garnett 71-69_140 -4
J.J. Spaun 71-69_140 -4
David Pastore 73-67_140 -4
Wes Roach 71-69_140 -4
Sahith Theegala 69-71_140 -4
|Missed the cut
Richy Werenski 71-70_141 -3
Robby Shelton 72-69_141 -3
Stephan Jaeger 71-70_141 -3
D.A. Points 69-72_141 -3
John Huh 68-73_141 -3
Will Gordon 69-72_141 -3
Chris Baker 70-71_141 -3
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 73-68_141 -3
Daniel Chopra 71-71_142 -2
Scott Gutschewski 71-71_142 -2
Case Cochran 72-70_142 -2
Hunter Mahan 73-69_142 -2
Scott Brown 70-72_142 -2
Aaron Baddeley 71-71_142 -2
Tyler Duncan 70-72_142 -2
Hudson Swafford 70-72_142 -2
Michael Gellerman 71-71_142 -2
Preston Summerhays 72-70_142 -2
Johnson Wagner 71-72_143 -1
D.J. Trahan 70-73_143 -1
Fabián Gómez 69-74_143 -1
Chase Seiffert 69-74_143 -1
Charlie Beljan 73-70_143 -1
John Pak 68-75_143 -1
John Senden 70-74_144 E
Bill Haas 68-76_144 E
Kevin Stadler 71-73_144 E
George McNeill 69-75_144 E
Russell Knox 71-73_144 E
Denny McCarthy 72-72_144 E
Eric Axley 69-75_144 E
Andres Romero 73-72_145 +1
Ryan Blaum 74-71_145 +1
John Rollins 73-72_145 +1
Tommy Gainey 68-77_145 +1
Carl Pettersson 74-71_145 +1
Rhein Gibson 71-74_145 +1
Grayson Murray 70-75_145 +1
Ken Duke 73-72_145 +1
Martin Trainer 74-72_146 +2
Chesson Hadley 73-73_146 +2
John Daly 76-70_146 +2
Kris Ventura 74-72_146 +2
John Merrick 73-74_147 +3
Nelson Ledesma 74-73_147 +3
Omar Uresti 78-69_147 +3
Ben Crane 71-77_148 +4
Parker McLachlin 73-75_148 +4
Brendon de Jonge 76-74_150 +6
Andrew Stephens 75-75_150 +6
Smylie Kaufman 87-78_165 +21
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments