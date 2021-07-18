PGA Tour Barbasol Championship Par Scores

|Sunday
|At Keene Trace Golf Club
|Nicholasville, Ky.
|Yardage: 7,328; Par: 72
|Purse: $3.5 Million
|Final Round
|Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses
|x-won on the sixth playoff hole
x-Seamus Power (300), $630,000 65-68-67-67_267 -21
J.T. Poston (165), $381,500 65-66-66-70_267 -21
Anirban Lahiri (93), $206,500 68-67-68-65_268 -20
Sam Ryder (93), $206,500 66-69-68-65_268 -20
Ryan Armour (53), $115,938 65-67-69-68_269 -19
James Hahn (53), $115,938 69-70-60-70_269 -19
Luke List (53), $115,938 65-68-65-71_269 -19
Henrik Norlander (53), $115,938 68-68-66-67_269 -19
Mito Pereira (53), $115,938 67-70-65-67_269 -19
Patrick Rodgers (53), $115,938 68-67-67-67_269 -19
Joseph Bramlett (34), $77,875 65-67-67-71_270 -18
Bo Hoag (34), $77,875 66-68-67-69_270 -18
David Lingmerth (34), $77,875 65-70-65-70_270 -18
Taylor Pendrith, $77,875 65-68-69-68_270 -18
Beau Hossler (30), $58,625 67-68-69-67_271 -17
Adam Schenk (30), $58,625 66-69-67-69_271 -17
Brian Stuard (30), $58,625 64-69-70-68_271 -17
Josh Teater (30), $58,625 69-67-69-66_271 -17
Michael Gligic (29), $49,875 67-68-71-66_272 -16
Rafael Campos (25), $38,325 70-66-71-66_273 -15
David Hearn (25), $38,325 67-67-67-72_273 -15
Jim Herman (25), $38,325 67-70-65-71_273 -15
Mark Hubbard (25), $38,325 66-69-70-68_273 -15
Satoshi Kodaira (25), $38,325 68-69-68-68_273 -15
Ben Taylor (25), $38,325 67-69-68-69_273 -15
Mark Anderson (19), $26,075 69-69-69-67_274 -14
Jason Dufner (19), $26,075 67-69-65-73_274 -14
Charl Schwartzel (19), $26,075 71-68-68-67_274 -14
Kevin Tway (19), $26,075 69-71-67-67_274 -14
Vincent Whaley (19), $26,075 69-67-69-69_274 -14
Greg Chalmers (14), $20,475 66-71-67-71_275 -13
Robert Garrigus (14), $20,475 69-70-71-65_275 -13
Wilco Nienaber, $20,475 68-71-69-67_275 -13
Roger Sloan (14), $20,475 69-71-68-67_275 -13
Davis Thompson, $20,475 67-70-71-67_275 -13
Bo Van Pelt (14), $20,475 67-72-66-70_275 -13
Derek Ernst (11), $16,625 69-66-66-75_276 -12
Sahith Theegala, $16,625 69-71-70-66_276 -12
Nick Watney (11), $16,625 69-66-70-71_276 -12
Dominic Bozzelli (10), $14,875 70-65-73-69_277 -11
Tom Lewis (10), $14,875 69-71-72-65_277 -11
Bobby Bai, $12,425 66-71-68-73_278 -10
Paul Barjon, $12,425 71-69-65-73_278 -10
David Gazzolo, $12,425 70-68-71-69_278 -10
Cameron Percy (8), $12,425 67-69-71-71_278 -10
Vaughn Taylor (8), $12,425 65-72-72-69_278 -10
Will Grimmer, $9,287 64-74-71-70_279 -9
Wes Roach (5), $9,287 71-69-71-68_279 -9
Greyson Sigg, $9,287 68-71-69-71_279 -9
J.J. Spaun (5), $9,287 71-69-69-70_279 -9
Austin Cook (5), $9,287 69-68-70-72_279 -9
Ted Potter, Jr. (5), $9,287 69-68-68-74_279 -9
Ryan Brehm (4), $8,239 70-66-75-69_280 -8
Bronson Burgoon (4), $8,239 69-69-70-72_280 -8
Scott Harrington (4), $8,239 65-75-70-70_280 -8
Lee Hodges, $8,239 67-71-67-75_280 -8
Camilo Villegas (4), $8,239 71-69-72-68_280 -8
J.J. Henry (3), $7,910 72-68-71-70_281 -7
Richard S. Johnson (3), $7,910 69-70-73-69_281 -7
Ben Martin (3), $7,910 66-69-74-72_281 -7
Davis Riley, $7,910 68-70-69-74_281 -7
Ricky Barnes (3), $7,595 69-70-71-72_282 -6
Jason Bohn (3), $7,595 68-68-74-72_282 -6
Jonathan Byrd (3), $7,595 68-72-72-70_282 -6
MJ Daffue, $7,595 70-68-71-73_282 -6
Shawn Stefani (3), $7,595 67-71-69-75_282 -6
David Pastore, $7,315 73-67-72-71_283 -5
Trey Shirley, $7,315 70-69-73-71_283 -5
Nick Taylor (2), $7,315 71-69-72-71_283 -5
Rob Oppenheim (2), $7,140 70-69-72-73_284 -4
Zack Sucher (2), $7,140 70-69-72-73_284 -4
Brice Garnett (2), $7,000 71-69-71-74_285 -3
Michael Kim (2), $7,000 69-71-71-74_285 -3
Andrew Loupe, $6,895 71-67-73-75_286 -2
K.J. Choi (2), $6,790 71-68-73-75_287 -1
Stephen Stallings Jr., $6,790 67-73-71-76_287 -1
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments