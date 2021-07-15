PGA Tour Barbasol Championship Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At Keene Trace Golf Club
|Nicholasville, Ky.
|Yardage: 7,328; Par: 72
|Purse: $3.5 Million
|Partial First Round
|Play suspended due to darkness
Brian Stuard 31-33_64 -8
Scott Harrington 30-35_65 -7
J.T. Poston 32-33_65 -7
Vaughn Taylor 32-33_65 -7
Joseph Bramlett 33-32_65 -7
Taylor Pendrith 31-34_65 -7
Luke List 32-33_65 -7
David Lingmerth 31-34_65 -7
Ryan Armour 33-32_65 -7
Seamus Power 33-32_65 -7
Sam Ryder 34-32_66 -6
Greg Chalmers 34-32_66 -6
Bobby Bai 33-33_66 -6
Mark Hubbard 34-32_66 -6
Adam Schenk 33-33_66 -6
Bo Hoag 32-34_66 -6
Ben Martin 33-33_66 -6
Bo Van Pelt 34-33_67 -5
David Hearn 33-34_67 -5
Jason Dufner 32-35_67 -5
Beau Hossler 34-33_67 -5
Cameron Percy 33-34_67 -5
Davis Thompson 34-33_67 -5
Shawn Stefani 33-34_67 -5
Jim Herman 32-35_67 -5
John Huh 35-33_68 -4
Satoshi Kodaira 32-36_68 -4
Jason Bohn 35-33_68 -4
Davis Riley 35-33_68 -4
John Pak 35-33_68 -4
Bill Haas 33-35_68 -4
Anirban Lahiri 33-35_68 -4
Tommy Gainey 31-37_68 -4
Jonathan Byrd 34-34_68 -4
Josh Teater 31-38_69 -3
Derek Ernst 34-35_69 -3
Nick Watney 35-34_69 -3
D.A. Points 33-36_69 -3
Will Gordon 33-36_69 -3
Michael Kim 35-34_69 -3
Ted Potter, Jr. 33-36_69 -3
Chase Seiffert 34-35_69 -3
Robert Garrigus 34-35_69 -3
Ricky Barnes 33-36_69 -3
Eric Axley 34-35_69 -3
Sahith Theegala 33-36_69 -3
Matt Every 34-35_69 -3
Bronson Burgoon 33-36_69 -3
Tom Lewis 31-38_69 -3
Fabián Gómez 36-33_69 -3
Richard S. Johnson 36-33_69 -3
Austin Cook 34-35_69 -3
Kevin Tway 36-33_69 -3
James Hahn 32-37_69 -3
George McNeill 35-34_69 -3
Grayson Murray 37-33_70 -2
Scott Brown 32-38_70 -2
Tyler Duncan 35-35_70 -2
Hudson Swafford 33-37_70 -2
Zack Sucher 35-35_70 -2
Rafael Campos 35-35_70 -2
Chris Baker 34-36_70 -2
Rob Oppenheim 34-36_70 -2
Trey Shirley 36-34_70 -2
John Senden 37-33_70 -2
D.J. Trahan 34-36_70 -2
K.J. Choi 33-38_71 -1
Aaron Baddeley 37-34_71 -1
Camilo Villegas 33-38_71 -1
Brice Garnett 34-37_71 -1
Nick Taylor 37-34_71 -1
Russell Knox 36-35_71 -1
J.J. Spaun 35-36_71 -1
Charl Schwartzel 35-36_71 -1
Wes Roach 35-36_71 -1
Michael Gellerman 36-35_71 -1
Daniel Chopra 36-35_71 -1
Johnson Wagner 35-36_71 -1
Kevin Stadler 34-37_71 -1
Richy Werenski 33-38_71 -1
J.J. Henry 37-35_72 E
Denny McCarthy 37-35_72 E
Arjun Atwal 34-38_72 E
Preston Summerhays 33-39_72 E
Hunter Mahan 38-35_73 +1
Chesson Hadley 35-38_73 +1
Ken Duke 35-38_73 +1
David Pastore 36-37_73 +1
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 37-36_73 +1
Charlie Beljan 38-35_73 +1
Andres Romero 35-38_73 +1
John Rollins 38-35_73 +1
Kris Ventura 33-41_74 +2
Sangmoon Bae 36-38_74 +2
Ryan Blaum 35-39_74 +2
Martin Trainer 37-37_74 +2
Andrew Stephens 36-39_75 +3
John Daly 36-40_76 +4
Brendon de Jonge 38-38_76 +4
Omar Uresti 37-41_78 +6
Smylie Kaufman 41-46_87 +15
|Leaderboard
SCORE THRU
Brian Stuard -8 18
Scott Harrington -7 18
J.T. Poston -7 18
Vaughn Taylor -7 18
Joseph Bramlett -7 18
Taylor Pendrith -7 18
Luke List -7 18
David Lingmerth -7 18
Ryan Armour -7 18
Seamus Power -7 18
Patrick Rodgers -7 16
Stephen Stallings Jr. -7 16
Will Grimmer -7 15
|Did not finish
Patrick Rodgers
Stephen Stallings Jr.
Will Grimmer
Mark Anderson
Mito Pereira
Henrik Norlander
Vincent Whaley
Lee Hodges
Ben Taylor
Dominic Bozzelli
Roger Sloan
Rhein Gibson
Wilco Nienaber
Greyson Sigg
Michael Gligic
Ryan Brehm
Case Cochran
Ben Crane
MJ Daffue
Scott Gutschewski
John Merrick
Stephan Jaeger
Paul Barjon
David Gazzolo
Parker McLachlin
Robby Shelton
Carl Pettersson
Nelson Ledesma
Will MacKenzie
Andrew Loupe
