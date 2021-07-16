Trending:
PGA Tour Barbasol Championship Scores

The Associated Press
July 16, 2021 7:47 pm
2 min read
      
Friday
At Keene Trace Golf Club
Nicholasville, Ky.
Yardage: 7,328; Par: 72
Purse: $3.5 Million
Second Round

J.T. Poston 65-66_131

Ryan Armour 65-67_132

Joseph Bramlett 65-67_132

Luke List 65-68_133

Seamus Power 65-68_133

Brian Stuard 64-69_133

Taylor Pendrith 65-68_133

Bo Hoag 66-68_134

David Hearn 67-67_134

Mark Hubbard 66-69_135

David Lingmerth 65-70_135

Adam Schenk 66-69_135

Ben Martin 66-69_135

Anirban Lahiri 68-67_135

Patrick Rodgers 68-67_135

Dominic Bozzelli 70-65_135

Michael Gligic 67-68_135

Derek Ernst 69-66_135

Nick Watney 69-66_135

Sam Ryder 66-69_135

Beau Hossler 67-68_135

Henrik Norlander 68-68_136

Vincent Whaley 69-67_136

Ryan Brehm 70-66_136

Ben Taylor 67-69_136

Josh Teater 69-67_136

Jason Dufner 67-69_136

Cameron Percy 67-69_136

Rafael Campos 70-66_136

Jason Bohn 68-68_136

Austin Cook 69-68_137

Jim Herman 67-70_137

Mito Pereira 67-70_137

Satoshi Kodaira 68-69_137

Vaughn Taylor 65-72_137

Ted Potter, Jr. 69-68_137

Greg Chalmers 66-71_137

Davis Thompson 67-70_137

Bobby Bai 66-71_137

Bronson Burgoon 69-69_138

Shawn Stefani 67-71_138

Lee Hodges 67-71_138

Will Grimmer 64-74_138

Mark Anderson 69-69_138

MJ Daffue 70-68_138

Andrew Loupe 71-67_138

David Gazzolo 70-68_138

Davis Riley 68-70_138

Richard S. Johnson 69-70_139

James Hahn 69-70_139

Wilco Nienaber 68-71_139

Greyson Sigg 68-71_139

K.J. Choi 71-68_139

Bo Van Pelt 67-72_139

Charl Schwartzel 71-68_139

Robert Garrigus 69-70_139

Ricky Barnes 69-70_139

Zack Sucher 70-69_139

Rob Oppenheim 70-69_139

Trey Shirley 70-69_139

Tom Lewis 69-71_140

Kevin Tway 69-71_140

Jonathan Byrd 68-72_140

Stephen Stallings Jr. 67-73_140

Roger Sloan 69-71_140

Paul Barjon 71-69_140

J.J. Henry 72-68_140

Camilo Villegas 71-69_140

Scott Harrington 65-75_140

Michael Kim 69-71_140

Nick Taylor 71-69_140

Brice Garnett 71-69_140

J.J. Spaun 71-69_140

David Pastore 73-67_140

Wes Roach 71-69_140

Sahith Theegala 69-71_140

Missed the cut

Richy Werenski 71-70_141

Robby Shelton 72-69_141

Stephan Jaeger 71-70_141

D.A. Points 69-72_141

John Huh 68-73_141

Will Gordon 69-72_141

Chris Baker 70-71_141

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 73-68_141

Daniel Chopra 71-71_142

Scott Gutschewski 71-71_142

Case Cochran 72-70_142

Hunter Mahan 73-69_142

Scott Brown 70-72_142

Aaron Baddeley 71-71_142

Tyler Duncan 70-72_142

Hudson Swafford 70-72_142

Michael Gellerman 71-71_142

Preston Summerhays 72-70_142

Johnson Wagner 71-72_143

D.J. Trahan 70-73_143

Fabián Gómez 69-74_143

Chase Seiffert 69-74_143

Charlie Beljan 73-70_143

John Pak 68-75_143

John Senden 70-74_144

Bill Haas 68-76_144

Kevin Stadler 71-73_144

George McNeill 69-75_144

Russell Knox 71-73_144

Denny McCarthy 72-72_144

Eric Axley 69-75_144

Andres Romero 73-72_145

Ryan Blaum 74-71_145

John Rollins 73-72_145

Tommy Gainey 68-77_145

Carl Pettersson 74-71_145

Rhein Gibson 71-74_145

Grayson Murray 70-75_145

Ken Duke 73-72_145

Martin Trainer 74-72_146

Chesson Hadley 73-73_146

John Daly 76-70_146

Kris Ventura 74-72_146

John Merrick 73-74_147

Nelson Ledesma 74-73_147

Omar Uresti 78-69_147

Ben Crane 71-77_148

Parker McLachlin 73-75_148

Brendon de Jonge 76-74_150

Andrew Stephens 75-75_150

Smylie Kaufman 87-78_165

