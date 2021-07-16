PGA Tour Barbasol Championship Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Keene Trace Golf Club
|Nicholasville, Ky.
|Yardage: 7,328; Par: 72
|Purse: $3.5 Million
|Second Round
J.T. Poston 65-66_131
Ryan Armour 65-67_132
Joseph Bramlett 65-67_132
Luke List 65-68_133
Seamus Power 65-68_133
Brian Stuard 64-69_133
Taylor Pendrith 65-68_133
Bo Hoag 66-68_134
David Hearn 67-67_134
Mark Hubbard 66-69_135
David Lingmerth 65-70_135
Adam Schenk 66-69_135
Ben Martin 66-69_135
Anirban Lahiri 68-67_135
Patrick Rodgers 68-67_135
Dominic Bozzelli 70-65_135
Michael Gligic 67-68_135
Derek Ernst 69-66_135
Nick Watney 69-66_135
Sam Ryder 66-69_135
Beau Hossler 67-68_135
Henrik Norlander 68-68_136
Vincent Whaley 69-67_136
Ryan Brehm 70-66_136
Ben Taylor 67-69_136
Josh Teater 69-67_136
Jason Dufner 67-69_136
Cameron Percy 67-69_136
Rafael Campos 70-66_136
Jason Bohn 68-68_136
Austin Cook 69-68_137
Jim Herman 67-70_137
Mito Pereira 67-70_137
Satoshi Kodaira 68-69_137
Vaughn Taylor 65-72_137
Ted Potter, Jr. 69-68_137
Greg Chalmers 66-71_137
Davis Thompson 67-70_137
Bobby Bai 66-71_137
Bronson Burgoon 69-69_138
Shawn Stefani 67-71_138
Lee Hodges 67-71_138
Will Grimmer 64-74_138
Mark Anderson 69-69_138
MJ Daffue 70-68_138
Andrew Loupe 71-67_138
David Gazzolo 70-68_138
Davis Riley 68-70_138
Richard S. Johnson 69-70_139
James Hahn 69-70_139
Wilco Nienaber 68-71_139
Greyson Sigg 68-71_139
K.J. Choi 71-68_139
Bo Van Pelt 67-72_139
Charl Schwartzel 71-68_139
Robert Garrigus 69-70_139
Ricky Barnes 69-70_139
Zack Sucher 70-69_139
Rob Oppenheim 70-69_139
Trey Shirley 70-69_139
Tom Lewis 69-71_140
Kevin Tway 69-71_140
Jonathan Byrd 68-72_140
Stephen Stallings Jr. 67-73_140
Roger Sloan 69-71_140
Paul Barjon 71-69_140
J.J. Henry 72-68_140
Camilo Villegas 71-69_140
Scott Harrington 65-75_140
Michael Kim 69-71_140
Nick Taylor 71-69_140
Brice Garnett 71-69_140
J.J. Spaun 71-69_140
David Pastore 73-67_140
Wes Roach 71-69_140
Sahith Theegala 69-71_140
|Missed the cut
Richy Werenski 71-70_141
Robby Shelton 72-69_141
Stephan Jaeger 71-70_141
D.A. Points 69-72_141
John Huh 68-73_141
Will Gordon 69-72_141
Chris Baker 70-71_141
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 73-68_141
Daniel Chopra 71-71_142
Scott Gutschewski 71-71_142
Case Cochran 72-70_142
Hunter Mahan 73-69_142
Scott Brown 70-72_142
Aaron Baddeley 71-71_142
Tyler Duncan 70-72_142
Hudson Swafford 70-72_142
Michael Gellerman 71-71_142
Preston Summerhays 72-70_142
Johnson Wagner 71-72_143
D.J. Trahan 70-73_143
Fabián Gómez 69-74_143
Chase Seiffert 69-74_143
Charlie Beljan 73-70_143
John Pak 68-75_143
John Senden 70-74_144
Bill Haas 68-76_144
Kevin Stadler 71-73_144
George McNeill 69-75_144
Russell Knox 71-73_144
Denny McCarthy 72-72_144
Eric Axley 69-75_144
Andres Romero 73-72_145
Ryan Blaum 74-71_145
John Rollins 73-72_145
Tommy Gainey 68-77_145
Carl Pettersson 74-71_145
Rhein Gibson 71-74_145
Grayson Murray 70-75_145
Ken Duke 73-72_145
Martin Trainer 74-72_146
Chesson Hadley 73-73_146
John Daly 76-70_146
Kris Ventura 74-72_146
John Merrick 73-74_147
Nelson Ledesma 74-73_147
Omar Uresti 78-69_147
Ben Crane 71-77_148
Parker McLachlin 73-75_148
Brendon de Jonge 76-74_150
Andrew Stephens 75-75_150
Smylie Kaufman 87-78_165
Comments