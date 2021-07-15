PGA Tour Barbasol Championship Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At Keene Trace Golf Club
|Nicholasville, Ky.
|Yardage: 7,328; Par: 72
|Purse: $3.5 Million
|Partial First Round
|Play suspended due to darkness
Brian Stuard 31-33_64
Scott Harrington 30-35_65
J.T. Poston 32-33_65
Vaughn Taylor 32-33_65
Joseph Bramlett 33-32_65
Taylor Pendrith 31-34_65
Luke List 32-33_65
David Lingmerth 31-34_65
Ryan Armour 33-32_65
Seamus Power 33-32_65
Sam Ryder 34-32_66
Greg Chalmers 34-32_66
Bobby Bai 33-33_66
Mark Hubbard 34-32_66
Adam Schenk 33-33_66
Bo Hoag 32-34_66
Ben Martin 33-33_66
Bo Van Pelt 34-33_67
David Hearn 33-34_67
Jason Dufner 32-35_67
Beau Hossler 34-33_67
Cameron Percy 33-34_67
Davis Thompson 34-33_67
Shawn Stefani 33-34_67
Jim Herman 32-35_67
John Huh 35-33_68
Satoshi Kodaira 32-36_68
Jason Bohn 35-33_68
Davis Riley 35-33_68
John Pak 35-33_68
Bill Haas 33-35_68
Anirban Lahiri 33-35_68
Tommy Gainey 31-37_68
Jonathan Byrd 34-34_68
Josh Teater 31-38_69
Derek Ernst 34-35_69
Nick Watney 35-34_69
D.A. Points 33-36_69
Will Gordon 33-36_69
Michael Kim 35-34_69
Ted Potter, Jr. 33-36_69
Chase Seiffert 34-35_69
Robert Garrigus 34-35_69
Ricky Barnes 33-36_69
Eric Axley 34-35_69
Sahith Theegala 33-36_69
Matt Every 34-35_69
Bronson Burgoon 33-36_69
Tom Lewis 31-38_69
Fabián Gómez 36-33_69
Richard S. Johnson 36-33_69
Austin Cook 34-35_69
Kevin Tway 36-33_69
James Hahn 32-37_69
George McNeill 35-34_69
Grayson Murray 37-33_70
Scott Brown 32-38_70
Tyler Duncan 35-35_70
Hudson Swafford 33-37_70
Zack Sucher 35-35_70
Rafael Campos 35-35_70
Chris Baker 34-36_70
Rob Oppenheim 34-36_70
Trey Shirley 36-34_70
John Senden 37-33_70
D.J. Trahan 34-36_70
K.J. Choi 33-38_71
Aaron Baddeley 37-34_71
Camilo Villegas 33-38_71
Brice Garnett 34-37_71
Nick Taylor 37-34_71
Russell Knox 36-35_71
J.J. Spaun 35-36_71
Charl Schwartzel 35-36_71
Wes Roach 35-36_71
Michael Gellerman 36-35_71
Daniel Chopra 36-35_71
Johnson Wagner 35-36_71
Kevin Stadler 34-37_71
Richy Werenski 33-38_71
J.J. Henry 37-35_72
Denny McCarthy 37-35_72
Arjun Atwal 34-38_72
Preston Summerhays 33-39_72
Hunter Mahan 38-35_73
Chesson Hadley 35-38_73
Ken Duke 35-38_73
David Pastore 36-37_73
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 37-36_73
Charlie Beljan 38-35_73
Andres Romero 35-38_73
John Rollins 38-35_73
Kris Ventura 33-41_74
Sangmoon Bae 36-38_74
Ryan Blaum 35-39_74
Martin Trainer 37-37_74
Andrew Stephens 36-39_75
John Daly 36-40_76
Brendon de Jonge 38-38_76
Omar Uresti 37-41_78
Smylie Kaufman 41-46_87
|Leaderboard
SCORE THRU
Brian Stuard -8 18
Scott Harrington -7 18
J.T. Poston -7 18
Vaughn Taylor -7 18
Joseph Bramlett -7 18
Taylor Pendrith -7 18
Luke List -7 18
David Lingmerth -7 18
Ryan Armour -7 18
Seamus Power -7 18
Patrick Rodgers -7 16
Stephen Stallings Jr. -7 16
Will Grimmer -7 15
|Did not finish
Patrick Rodgers
Stephen Stallings Jr.
Will Grimmer
Mark Anderson
Mito Pereira
Henrik Norlander
Vincent Whaley
Lee Hodges
Ben Taylor
Dominic Bozzelli
Roger Sloan
Rhein Gibson
Wilco Nienaber
Greyson Sigg
Michael Gligic
Ryan Brehm
Case Cochran
Ben Crane
MJ Daffue
Scott Gutschewski
John Merrick
Stephan Jaeger
Paul Barjon
David Gazzolo
Parker McLachlin
Robby Shelton
Carl Pettersson
Nelson Ledesma
Will MacKenzie
Andrew Loupe
