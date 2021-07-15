Trending:
PGA Tour Barbasol Championship Scores

The Associated Press
July 15, 2021 9:35 pm
2 min read
      
Thursday
At Keene Trace Golf Club
Nicholasville, Ky.
Yardage: 7,328; Par: 72
Purse: $3.5 Million
Partial First Round
Play suspended due to darkness

Brian Stuard 31-33_64

Scott Harrington 30-35_65

J.T. Poston 32-33_65

Vaughn Taylor 32-33_65

Joseph Bramlett 33-32_65

Taylor Pendrith 31-34_65

Luke List 32-33_65

David Lingmerth 31-34_65

Ryan Armour 33-32_65

Seamus Power 33-32_65

Sam Ryder 34-32_66

Greg Chalmers 34-32_66

Bobby Bai 33-33_66

Mark Hubbard 34-32_66

Adam Schenk 33-33_66

Bo Hoag 32-34_66

Ben Martin 33-33_66

Bo Van Pelt 34-33_67

David Hearn 33-34_67

Jason Dufner 32-35_67

Beau Hossler 34-33_67

Cameron Percy 33-34_67

Davis Thompson 34-33_67

Shawn Stefani 33-34_67

Jim Herman 32-35_67

John Huh 35-33_68

Satoshi Kodaira 32-36_68

Jason Bohn 35-33_68

Davis Riley 35-33_68

John Pak 35-33_68

Bill Haas 33-35_68

Anirban Lahiri 33-35_68

Tommy Gainey 31-37_68

Jonathan Byrd 34-34_68

Josh Teater 31-38_69

Derek Ernst 34-35_69

Nick Watney 35-34_69

D.A. Points 33-36_69

Will Gordon 33-36_69

Michael Kim 35-34_69

Ted Potter, Jr. 33-36_69

Chase Seiffert 34-35_69

Robert Garrigus 34-35_69

Ricky Barnes 33-36_69

Eric Axley 34-35_69

Sahith Theegala 33-36_69

Matt Every 34-35_69

Bronson Burgoon 33-36_69

Tom Lewis 31-38_69

Fabián Gómez 36-33_69

Richard S. Johnson 36-33_69

Austin Cook 34-35_69

Kevin Tway 36-33_69

James Hahn 32-37_69

George McNeill 35-34_69

Grayson Murray 37-33_70

Scott Brown 32-38_70

Tyler Duncan 35-35_70

Hudson Swafford 33-37_70

Zack Sucher 35-35_70

Rafael Campos 35-35_70

Chris Baker 34-36_70

Rob Oppenheim 34-36_70

Trey Shirley 36-34_70

John Senden 37-33_70

D.J. Trahan 34-36_70

K.J. Choi 33-38_71

Aaron Baddeley 37-34_71

Camilo Villegas 33-38_71

Brice Garnett 34-37_71

Nick Taylor 37-34_71

Russell Knox 36-35_71

J.J. Spaun 35-36_71

Charl Schwartzel 35-36_71

Wes Roach 35-36_71

Michael Gellerman 36-35_71

Daniel Chopra 36-35_71

Johnson Wagner 35-36_71

Kevin Stadler 34-37_71

Richy Werenski 33-38_71

J.J. Henry 37-35_72

Denny McCarthy 37-35_72

Arjun Atwal 34-38_72

Preston Summerhays 33-39_72

Hunter Mahan 38-35_73

Chesson Hadley 35-38_73

Ken Duke 35-38_73

David Pastore 36-37_73

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 37-36_73

Charlie Beljan 38-35_73

Andres Romero 35-38_73

John Rollins 38-35_73

Kris Ventura 33-41_74

Sangmoon Bae 36-38_74

Ryan Blaum 35-39_74

Martin Trainer 37-37_74

Andrew Stephens 36-39_75

John Daly 36-40_76

Brendon de Jonge 38-38_76

Omar Uresti 37-41_78

Smylie Kaufman 41-46_87

Did not finish

Patrick Rodgers

Stephen Stallings Jr.

Will Grimmer

Mark Anderson

Mito Pereira

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Whaley

Lee Hodges

Ben Taylor

Dominic Bozzelli

Roger Sloan

Rhein Gibson

Wilco Nienaber

Greyson Sigg

Michael Gligic

Ryan Brehm

Case Cochran

Ben Crane

MJ Daffue

Scott Gutschewski

John Merrick

Stephan Jaeger

Paul Barjon

David Gazzolo

Parker McLachlin

Robby Shelton

Carl Pettersson

Nelson Ledesma

Will MacKenzie

Andrew Loupe

