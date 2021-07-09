PGA Tour John Deere Classic Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At TPC Deere Run
|Silvis, Ill.
|Yardage: 7,268; Par: 71
|Purse: $6.2 Million
|Second Round
Luke List 66-63_129 -13
Sebastián Muñoz 63-67_130 -12
Adam Schenk 67-64_131 -11
Chesson Hadley 63-68_131 -11
Brandon Hagy 67-64_131 -11
Chase Seiffert 68-63_131 -11
Chez Reavie 64-67_131 -11
Lucas Glover 68-63_131 -11
Ryan Moore 65-66_131 -11
Nick Taylor 67-65_132 -10
Patrick Rodgers 67-65_132 -10
Doug Ghim 66-67_133 -9
Jhonattan Vegas 67-66_133 -9
Kevin Na 67-66_133 -9
Jason Dufner 68-65_133 -9
Russell Henley 67-66_133 -9
Hank Lebioda 64-69_133 -9
Greg Chalmers 69-65_134 -8
Cameron Champ 66-68_134 -8
Jim Herman 68-66_134 -8
Harold Varner III 67-67_134 -8
Alex Smalley 67-67_134 -8
Roger Sloan 70-64_134 -8
David Hearn 70-65_135 -7
Adam Long 70-65_135 -7
Vaughn Taylor 69-66_135 -7
Maverick McNealy 71-64_135 -7
Rob Oppenheim 69-66_135 -7
Scott Harrington 68-67_135 -7
Sungjae Im 68-67_135 -7
Kevin Tway 66-69_135 -7
Seamus Power 68-67_135 -7
Camilo Villegas 64-71_135 -7
Scott Brown 69-67_136 -6
Brian Stuard 69-67_136 -6
Mark Hubbard 68-68_136 -6
Kyle Stanley 68-68_136 -6
Henrik Norlander 67-69_136 -6
Martin Laird 68-68_136 -6
Zach Johnson 68-68_136 -6
Patton Kizzire 69-67_136 -6
Willie Mack III 70-66_136 -6
Wes Roach 68-68_136 -6
D.J. Trahan 68-68_136 -6
Steve Stricker 70-66_136 -6
Cam Davis 67-69_136 -6
Aaron Wise 72-64_136 -6
Michael Thompson 68-68_136 -6
Rafa Cabrera Bello 70-66_136 -6
Nick Watney 70-66_136 -6
Will Gordon 68-68_136 -6
Rhein Gibson 69-67_136 -6
Tom Lewis 69-68_137 -5
Daniel Berger 69-68_137 -5
Scott Piercy 70-67_137 -5
John Senden 74-63_137 -5
Sam Ryder 67-70_137 -5
Sean O’Hair 69-68_137 -5
Bo Hoag 70-67_137 -5
Brian Gay 69-68_137 -5
Andrew Landry 70-67_137 -5
Scott Stallings 68-69_137 -5
Michael Gellerman 66-71_137 -5
J.J. Spaun 67-71_138 -4
Peter Malnati 72-66_138 -4
Ted Potter, Jr. 70-68_138 -4
Charles Howell III 71-67_138 -4
Cameron Percy 70-68_138 -4
Shawn Stefani 74-64_138 -4
John Huh 68-70_138 -4
Matthew NeSmith 69-69_138 -4
Mito Pereira 70-68_138 -4
|The following players failed to make the cut
K.J. Choi 69-70_139 -3
Aaron Baddeley 72-67_139 -3
C.T. Pan 68-71_139 -3
Richy Werenski 68-71_139 -3
Chris Baker 67-72_139 -3
Zack Sucher 73-66_139 -3
Bronson Burgoon 67-72_139 -3
Dylan Frittelli 68-71_139 -3
Pat Perez 68-71_139 -3
Brice Garnett 71-68_139 -3
J.J. Henry 72-67_139 -3
Ben Taylor 70-69_139 -3
Ricky Barnes 71-69_140 -2
Hudson Swafford 69-71_140 -2
Ryan Armour 70-70_140 -2
Rory Sabbatini 70-70_140 -2
Bill Haas 73-67_140 -2
Arjun Atwal 71-69_140 -2
Jonathan Byrd 72-68_140 -2
Alex Noren 70-70_140 -2
Johnson Wagner 71-69_140 -2
Harry Higgs 70-70_140 -2
Robert Streb 69-71_140 -2
Keith Mitchell 68-72_140 -2
Jonas Blixt 69-71_140 -2
Doc Redman 69-71_140 -2
Ben Martin 69-71_140 -2
Nelson Ledesma 71-69_140 -2
Andres Romero 69-71_140 -2
Mark Wilson 68-72_140 -2
Beau Hossler 73-68_141 -1
J.T. Poston 74-67_141 -1
Denny McCarthy 70-71_141 -1
Rafael Campos 74-67_141 -1
Michael Gligic 71-70_141 -1
D.A. Points 71-70_141 -1
Brian Harman 70-71_141 -1
Tyler Duncan 75-66_141 -1
Andrew Putnam 70-71_141 -1
Luke Kluver 69-72_141 -1
David Lingmerth 72-70_142 E
Satoshi Kodaira 69-73_142 E
Josh Teater 74-68_142 E
Byeong Hun An 71-71_142 E
Vincent Whaley 71-71_142 E
Dominic Bozzelli 73-69_142 E
Luke Gannon 70-72_142 E
Anirban Lahiri 71-71_142 E
Sung Kang 67-75_142 E
Robby Shelton 71-71_142 E
Sepp Straka 70-73_143 +1
Sangmoon Bae 71-72_143 +1
Rodrigo Lee 70-73_143 +1
Mark Anderson 70-73_143 +1
Eric Cole 69-74_143 +1
Martin Trainer 70-74_144 +2
Ryan Blaum 71-73_144 +2
David Perkins 74-70_144 +2
Ryan Brehm 74-70_144 +2
George McNeill 71-73_144 +2
Troy Merritt 74-70_144 +2
Kevin Streelman 72-73_145 +3
Matt Every 79-66_145 +3
Joseph Bramlett 75-70_145 +3
Michael Kim 73-73_146 +4
Michael Feagles 77-69_146 +4
Austin Cook 73-73_146 +4
Bo Van Pelt 71-76_147 +5
Alex Schaake 72-75_147 +5
Kevin Stadler 75-73_148 +6
Harrison Frazar 76-72_148 +6
Sebastian Cappelen 74-74_148 +6
Richard S. Johnson 72-76_148 +6
Kris Ventura 76-72_148 +6
Tripp Kinney 75-74_149 +7
Jason Bohn 79-71_150 +8
Parker McLachlin 76-74_150 +8
Chad Proehl 74-79_153 +11
