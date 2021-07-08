PGA Tour John Deere Classic Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At TPC Deere Run
|Silvis, Ill.
|Yardage: 7,268; Par: 71
|Purse: $6.2 Million
|First Round
Sebastián Muñoz 33-30_63 -8
Chesson Hadley 31-32_63 -8
Chez Reavie 32-32_64 -7
Camilo Villegas 31-33_64 -7
Hank Lebioda 33-31_64 -7
Ryan Moore 31-34_65 -6
Luke List 33-33_66 -5
Kevin Tway 34-32_66 -5
Cameron Champ 31-35_66 -5
Michael Gellerman 33-33_66 -5
Doug Ghim 33-33_66 -5
Sam Ryder 32-35_67 -4
Bronson Burgoon 32-35_67 -4
Cam Davis 34-33_67 -4
Sung Kang 34-33_67 -4
Harold Varner III 34-33_67 -4
Alex Smalley 33-34_67 -4
Adam Schenk 34-33_67 -4
J.J. Spaun 32-35_67 -4
Jhonattan Vegas 33-34_67 -4
Henrik Norlander 33-34_67 -4
Kevin Na 34-33_67 -4
Nick Taylor 35-32_67 -4
Russell Henley 32-35_67 -4
Brandon Hagy 34-33_67 -4
Fabián Gómez 34-33_67 -4
Patrick Rodgers 33-34_67 -4
Chris Baker 33-34_67 -4
D.J. Trahan 33-35_68 -3
Chase Seiffert 37-31_68 -3
Scott Harrington 33-35_68 -3
Pat Perez 33-35_68 -3
Dylan Frittelli 33-35_68 -3
Sungjae Im 34-34_68 -3
Jim Herman 34-34_68 -3
Keith Mitchell 35-33_68 -3
Michael Thompson 33-35_68 -3
Lucas Glover 34-34_68 -3
Seamus Power 32-36_68 -3
Scott Stallings 32-36_68 -3
Will Gordon 35-33_68 -3
John Huh 33-35_68 -3
Mark Wilson 33-35_68 -3
Mark Hubbard 32-36_68 -3
Kyle Stanley 34-34_68 -3
Zach Johnson 32-36_68 -3
Martin Laird 31-37_68 -3
C.T. Pan 34-34_68 -3
Richy Werenski 34-34_68 -3
Jason Dufner 33-35_68 -3
Wes Roach 34-34_68 -3
Sean O’Hair 32-37_69 -2
Danny Lee 37-32_69 -2
Brian Gay 36-33_69 -2
Robert Streb 34-35_69 -2
Jonas Blixt 35-34_69 -2
Ben Martin 34-35_69 -2
Doc Redman 35-34_69 -2
Matthew NeSmith 35-34_69 -2
Eric Cole 34-35_69 -2
Andres Romero 37-32_69 -2
Rhein Gibson 34-35_69 -2
Luke Kluver 35-34_69 -2
Brian Stuard 33-36_69 -2
Scott Brown 34-35_69 -2
K.J. Choi 34-35_69 -2
Tom Lewis 32-37_69 -2
Daniel Berger 33-36_69 -2
Hudson Swafford 35-34_69 -2
Satoshi Kodaira 35-34_69 -2
Greg Chalmers 32-37_69 -2
Patton Kizzire 34-35_69 -2
Vaughn Taylor 34-35_69 -2
Rob Oppenheim 37-32_69 -2
Alex Noren 35-35_70 -1
Harry Higgs 36-34_70 -1
Bo Hoag 37-33_70 -1
Brian Harman 36-34_70 -1
Steve Stricker 32-38_70 -1
Andrew Landry 33-37_70 -1
Andrew Putnam 36-34_70 -1
Rafa Cabrera Bello 35-35_70 -1
Nick Watney 34-36_70 -1
Ben Taylor 33-37_70 -1
Mark Anderson 36-34_70 -1
Mito Pereira 34-36_70 -1
Roger Sloan 37-33_70 -1
David Hearn 36-34_70 -1
Martin Trainer 36-34_70 -1
Ted Potter, Jr. 35-35_70 -1
Scott Piercy 36-34_70 -1
Adam Long 36-34_70 -1
Ryan Armour 32-38_70 -1
Sepp Straka 35-35_70 -1
Cameron Percy 35-35_70 -1
Rory Sabbatini 34-36_70 -1
Denny McCarthy 32-38_70 -1
Kramer Hickok 34-36_70 -1
Willie Mack III 33-37_70 -1
Luke Gannon 35-35_70 -1
Rodrigo Lee 34-36_70 -1
George McNeill 35-36_71 E
D.A. Points 36-35_71 E
Johnson Wagner 37-34_71 E
Brice Garnett 34-37_71 E
Anirban Lahiri 37-34_71 E
Robby Shelton 35-36_71 E
Nelson Ledesma 37-34_71 E
Bo Van Pelt 36-35_71 E
Ricky Barnes 34-37_71 E
Charles Howell III 34-37_71 E
Maverick McNealy 34-37_71 E
Sangmoon Bae 34-37_71 E
Byeong Hun An 35-36_71 E
Ryan Blaum 35-36_71 E
Arjun Atwal 36-35_71 E
Vincent Whaley 37-34_71 E
Michael Gligic 35-36_71 E
Jonathan Byrd 35-37_72 +1
Kevin Streelman 34-38_72 +1
Aaron Wise 34-38_72 +1
J.B. Holmes 37-35_72 +1
J.J. Henry 37-35_72 +1
Richard S. Johnson 35-37_72 +1
Alex Schaake 36-36_72 +1
David Lingmerth 33-39_72 +1
Peter Malnati 35-37_72 +1
Aaron Baddeley 35-37_72 +1
Austin Cook 36-37_73 +2
Beau Hossler 35-38_73 +2
Michael Kim 38-35_73 +2
Bill Haas 37-36_73 +2
Dominic Bozzelli 36-37_73 +2
Zack Sucher 36-37_73 +2
Shawn Stefani 39-35_74 +3
Troy Merritt 37-37_74 +3
Sebastian Cappelen 37-37_74 +3
Chad Proehl 38-36_74 +3
J.T. Poston 36-38_74 +3
Josh Teater 36-38_74 +3
John Senden 38-36_74 +3
Rafael Campos 36-38_74 +3
David Perkins 36-38_74 +3
Ryan Brehm 35-39_74 +3
Tyler Duncan 35-40_75 +4
Joseph Bramlett 38-37_75 +4
Kevin Stadler 37-38_75 +4
Tripp Kinney 36-39_75 +4
Parker McLachlin 38-38_76 +5
Kris Ventura 39-37_76 +5
Harrison Frazar 38-38_76 +5
Michael Feagles 40-37_77 +6
Matt Every 40-39_79 +8
Jason Bohn 38-41_79 +8
