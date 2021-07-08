Trending:
PGA Tour John Deere Classic Scores

The Associated Press
July 8, 2021 8:48 pm
2 min read
      
Thursday
At TPC Deere Run
Silvis, Ill.
Yardage: 7,268; Par: 71
Purse: $6.2 Million
First Round

Sebastián Muñoz 33-30_63

Chesson Hadley 31-32_63

Chez Reavie 32-32_64

Camilo Villegas 31-33_64

Hank Lebioda 33-31_64

Ryan Moore 31-34_65

Luke List 33-33_66

Kevin Tway 34-32_66

Cameron Champ 31-35_66

Michael Gellerman 33-33_66

Doug Ghim 33-33_66

Sam Ryder 32-35_67

Bronson Burgoon 32-35_67

Cam Davis 34-33_67

Sung Kang 34-33_67

Harold Varner III 34-33_67

Alex Smalley 33-34_67

Adam Schenk 34-33_67

J.J. Spaun 32-35_67

Jhonattan Vegas 33-34_67

Henrik Norlander 33-34_67

Kevin Na 34-33_67

Nick Taylor 35-32_67

Russell Henley 32-35_67

Brandon Hagy 34-33_67

Fabián Gómez 34-33_67

Patrick Rodgers 33-34_67

Chris Baker 33-34_67

D.J. Trahan 33-35_68

Chase Seiffert 37-31_68

Scott Harrington 33-35_68

Pat Perez 33-35_68

Dylan Frittelli 33-35_68

Sungjae Im 34-34_68

Jim Herman 34-34_68

Keith Mitchell 35-33_68

Michael Thompson 33-35_68

Lucas Glover 34-34_68

Seamus Power 32-36_68

Scott Stallings 32-36_68

Will Gordon 35-33_68

John Huh 33-35_68

Mark Wilson 33-35_68

Mark Hubbard 32-36_68

Kyle Stanley 34-34_68

Zach Johnson 32-36_68

Martin Laird 31-37_68

C.T. Pan 34-34_68

Richy Werenski 34-34_68

Jason Dufner 33-35_68

Wes Roach 34-34_68

Sean O’Hair 32-37_69

Danny Lee 37-32_69

Brian Gay 36-33_69

Robert Streb 34-35_69

Jonas Blixt 35-34_69

Ben Martin 34-35_69

Doc Redman 35-34_69

Matthew NeSmith 35-34_69

Eric Cole 34-35_69

Andres Romero 37-32_69

Rhein Gibson 34-35_69

Luke Kluver 35-34_69

Brian Stuard 33-36_69

Scott Brown 34-35_69

K.J. Choi 34-35_69

Tom Lewis 32-37_69

Daniel Berger 33-36_69

Hudson Swafford 35-34_69

Satoshi Kodaira 35-34_69

Greg Chalmers 32-37_69

Patton Kizzire 34-35_69

Vaughn Taylor 34-35_69

Rob Oppenheim 37-32_69

Alex Noren 35-35_70

Harry Higgs 36-34_70

Bo Hoag 37-33_70

Brian Harman 36-34_70

Steve Stricker 32-38_70

Andrew Landry 33-37_70

Andrew Putnam 36-34_70

Rafa Cabrera Bello 35-35_70

Nick Watney 34-36_70

Ben Taylor 33-37_70

Mark Anderson 36-34_70

Mito Pereira 34-36_70

Roger Sloan 37-33_70

David Hearn 36-34_70

Martin Trainer 36-34_70

Ted Potter, Jr. 35-35_70

Scott Piercy 36-34_70

Adam Long 36-34_70

Ryan Armour 32-38_70

Sepp Straka 35-35_70

Cameron Percy 35-35_70

Rory Sabbatini 34-36_70

Denny McCarthy 32-38_70

Kramer Hickok 34-36_70

Willie Mack III 33-37_70

Luke Gannon 35-35_70

Rodrigo Lee 34-36_70

George McNeill 35-36_71

D.A. Points 36-35_71

Johnson Wagner 37-34_71

Brice Garnett 34-37_71

Anirban Lahiri 37-34_71

Robby Shelton 35-36_71

Nelson Ledesma 37-34_71

Bo Van Pelt 36-35_71

Ricky Barnes 34-37_71

Charles Howell III 34-37_71

Maverick McNealy 34-37_71

Sangmoon Bae 34-37_71

Byeong Hun An 35-36_71

Ryan Blaum 35-36_71

Arjun Atwal 36-35_71

Vincent Whaley 37-34_71

Michael Gligic 35-36_71

Jonathan Byrd 35-37_72

Kevin Streelman 34-38_72

Aaron Wise 34-38_72

J.B. Holmes 37-35_72

J.J. Henry 37-35_72

Richard S. Johnson 35-37_72

Alex Schaake 36-36_72

David Lingmerth 33-39_72

Peter Malnati 35-37_72

Aaron Baddeley 35-37_72

Austin Cook 36-37_73

Beau Hossler 35-38_73

Michael Kim 38-35_73

Bill Haas 37-36_73

Dominic Bozzelli 36-37_73

Zack Sucher 36-37_73

Shawn Stefani 39-35_74

Troy Merritt 37-37_74

Sebastian Cappelen 37-37_74

Chad Proehl 38-36_74

J.T. Poston 36-38_74

Josh Teater 36-38_74

John Senden 38-36_74

Rafael Campos 36-38_74

David Perkins 36-38_74

Ryan Brehm 35-39_74

Tyler Duncan 35-40_75

Joseph Bramlett 38-37_75

Kevin Stadler 37-38_75

Tripp Kinney 36-39_75

Parker McLachlin 38-38_76

Kris Ventura 39-37_76

Harrison Frazar 38-38_76

Michael Feagles 40-37_77

Matt Every 40-39_79

Jason Bohn 38-41_79

