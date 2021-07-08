PGA Tour John Deere Classic Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At TPC Deere Run
|Silvis, Ill.
|Yardage: 7,268; Par: 71
|Purse: $6.2 Million
|First Round
Sebastián Muñoz 33-30_63
Chesson Hadley 31-32_63
Chez Reavie 32-32_64
Camilo Villegas 31-33_64
Hank Lebioda 33-31_64
Ryan Moore 31-34_65
Luke List 33-33_66
Kevin Tway 34-32_66
Cameron Champ 31-35_66
Michael Gellerman 33-33_66
Doug Ghim 33-33_66
Sam Ryder 32-35_67
Bronson Burgoon 32-35_67
Cam Davis 34-33_67
Sung Kang 34-33_67
Harold Varner III 34-33_67
Alex Smalley 33-34_67
Adam Schenk 34-33_67
J.J. Spaun 32-35_67
Jhonattan Vegas 33-34_67
Henrik Norlander 33-34_67
Kevin Na 34-33_67
Nick Taylor 35-32_67
Russell Henley 32-35_67
Brandon Hagy 34-33_67
Fabián Gómez 34-33_67
Patrick Rodgers 33-34_67
Chris Baker 33-34_67
D.J. Trahan 33-35_68
Chase Seiffert 37-31_68
Scott Harrington 33-35_68
Pat Perez 33-35_68
Dylan Frittelli 33-35_68
Sungjae Im 34-34_68
Jim Herman 34-34_68
Keith Mitchell 35-33_68
Michael Thompson 33-35_68
Lucas Glover 34-34_68
Seamus Power 32-36_68
Scott Stallings 32-36_68
Will Gordon 35-33_68
John Huh 33-35_68
Mark Wilson 33-35_68
Mark Hubbard 32-36_68
Kyle Stanley 34-34_68
Zach Johnson 32-36_68
Martin Laird 31-37_68
C.T. Pan 34-34_68
Richy Werenski 34-34_68
Jason Dufner 33-35_68
Wes Roach 34-34_68
Sean O’Hair 32-37_69
Danny Lee 37-32_69
Brian Gay 36-33_69
Robert Streb 34-35_69
Jonas Blixt 35-34_69
Ben Martin 34-35_69
Doc Redman 35-34_69
Matthew NeSmith 35-34_69
Eric Cole 34-35_69
Andres Romero 37-32_69
Rhein Gibson 34-35_69
Luke Kluver 35-34_69
Brian Stuard 33-36_69
Scott Brown 34-35_69
K.J. Choi 34-35_69
Tom Lewis 32-37_69
Daniel Berger 33-36_69
Hudson Swafford 35-34_69
Satoshi Kodaira 35-34_69
Greg Chalmers 32-37_69
Patton Kizzire 34-35_69
Vaughn Taylor 34-35_69
Rob Oppenheim 37-32_69
Alex Noren 35-35_70
Harry Higgs 36-34_70
Bo Hoag 37-33_70
Brian Harman 36-34_70
Steve Stricker 32-38_70
Andrew Landry 33-37_70
Andrew Putnam 36-34_70
Rafa Cabrera Bello 35-35_70
Nick Watney 34-36_70
Ben Taylor 33-37_70
Mark Anderson 36-34_70
Mito Pereira 34-36_70
Roger Sloan 37-33_70
David Hearn 36-34_70
Martin Trainer 36-34_70
Ted Potter, Jr. 35-35_70
Scott Piercy 36-34_70
Adam Long 36-34_70
Ryan Armour 32-38_70
Sepp Straka 35-35_70
Cameron Percy 35-35_70
Rory Sabbatini 34-36_70
Denny McCarthy 32-38_70
Kramer Hickok 34-36_70
Willie Mack III 33-37_70
Luke Gannon 35-35_70
Rodrigo Lee 34-36_70
George McNeill 35-36_71
D.A. Points 36-35_71
Johnson Wagner 37-34_71
Brice Garnett 34-37_71
Anirban Lahiri 37-34_71
Robby Shelton 35-36_71
Nelson Ledesma 37-34_71
Bo Van Pelt 36-35_71
Ricky Barnes 34-37_71
Charles Howell III 34-37_71
Maverick McNealy 34-37_71
Sangmoon Bae 34-37_71
Byeong Hun An 35-36_71
Ryan Blaum 35-36_71
Arjun Atwal 36-35_71
Vincent Whaley 37-34_71
Michael Gligic 35-36_71
Jonathan Byrd 35-37_72
Kevin Streelman 34-38_72
Aaron Wise 34-38_72
J.B. Holmes 37-35_72
J.J. Henry 37-35_72
Richard S. Johnson 35-37_72
Alex Schaake 36-36_72
David Lingmerth 33-39_72
Peter Malnati 35-37_72
Aaron Baddeley 35-37_72
Austin Cook 36-37_73
Beau Hossler 35-38_73
Michael Kim 38-35_73
Bill Haas 37-36_73
Dominic Bozzelli 36-37_73
Zack Sucher 36-37_73
Shawn Stefani 39-35_74
Troy Merritt 37-37_74
Sebastian Cappelen 37-37_74
Chad Proehl 38-36_74
J.T. Poston 36-38_74
Josh Teater 36-38_74
John Senden 38-36_74
Rafael Campos 36-38_74
David Perkins 36-38_74
Ryan Brehm 35-39_74
Tyler Duncan 35-40_75
Joseph Bramlett 38-37_75
Kevin Stadler 37-38_75
Tripp Kinney 36-39_75
Parker McLachlin 38-38_76
Kris Ventura 39-37_76
Harrison Frazar 38-38_76
Michael Feagles 40-37_77
Matt Every 40-39_79
Jason Bohn 38-41_79
