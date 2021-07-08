Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Philadelphia 1, New York Red Bulls 1

The Associated Press
July 8, 2021 10:48 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia 0 1 1
New York Red Bulls 0 1 1

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, New York Red Bulls, Klimala, 2 (penalty kick), 60th minute; 2, Philadelphia, Santos, 2 (Mbaizo), 85th.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

        Insight by Aruba Networks: Learn how FTC is upgrading its network backbone to use software-defined networking (SD-WAN) and its cybersecurity to achieve a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Matt Freese, Joe Bendik; New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel Coronel, Ryan Meara.

Yellow Cards_Mbaizo, Philadelphia, 42nd; Yearwood, New York Red Bulls, 45th+2; Monteiro, Philadelphia, 90th+7; Duncan, New York Red Bulls, 90th+7.

Red Cards_Freese, Philadelphia, 57th.

Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Eric Weisbrod, Jeffrey Greeson, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Joshua Encarnacion.

A_10,013.

___

Lineups

Philadelphia_Matt Freese; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Maximilian Flach (Sergio Santos, 73rd), Daniel Gazdag (Joe Bendik, 59th), Jose Martinez, Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko.

        Read more: Sports News

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel Coronel; Kyle Duncan, Tom Edwards, Amro Tarek (Mandela Egbo, 78th), John Tolkin (Jason Pendant, 88th); Wikelman Carmona (Omir Fernandez, 78th), Cristian Casseres Jr, Sean Davis, Dru Yearwood (Frankie Amaya, 51st); Patryk Klimala (Tom Barlow, 88th), Fabio Roberto Gomes Netto.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|7 Digital Forensics for National Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent