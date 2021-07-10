Philadelphia 11, Boston 2

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|11
|13
|11
|6
|8
|
|Segura 2b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.325
|Realmuto dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Harper rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.283
|McCutchen lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.231
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.234
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.243
|a-Gregorius ph-ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Williams cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Torreyes ss-3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Knapp c
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.173
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|1
|4
|7
|
|Hernández cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Martinez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.301
|Bogaerts ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.322
|b-Chavis ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Arroyo 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Vázquez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Plawecki c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.218
|Philadelphia
|120
|000
|080_11
|13
|1
|Boston
|011
|000
|000_2
|4
|0
a-hit by pitch for Bohm in the 8th. b-struck out for Bogaerts in the 8th.
E_Knapp (1). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Boston 7. 2B_Torreyes (7), Hoskins (21), Harper (14), Vázquez (13). HR_Segura (4), off Pérez; Bohm (6), off Pérez; Bogaerts (14), off Moore. RBIs_Segura 3 (26), Bohm 2 (41), Hoskins 2 (55), Torreyes (17), Knapp (11), Harper 2 (34), Bogaerts (50). CS_Segura (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Segura 2, Gregorius); Boston 4 (Devers, Renfroe). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 10; Boston 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Hoskins. GIDP_Harper, Martinez.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Bohm, Segura, Hoskins); Boston 1 (Arroyo, Bogaerts, Dalbec).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Moore
|4
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|66
|5.40
|Neris
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.86
|Falter, W, 1-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|4.58
|Hammer
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|0.00
|Brogdon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.19
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez, L, 7-5
|3
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|4
|73
|4.04
|Sawamura
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.48
|Whitlock
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|1.44
|Taylor
|
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|1
|0
|13
|3.86
|Workman
|0
|
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|15
|3.21
|Brice
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|44
|6.59
Workman pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Neris 1-0, Sawamura 2-0, Taylor 1-0, Workman 2-2, Brice 3-3. HBP_Moore (Hernández), Taylor (Gregorius), Hammer (Hernández).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:27. A_33,202 (37,755).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments