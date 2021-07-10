On Air: Meet the Press
Philadelphia 11, Boston 2

The Associated Press
July 10, 2021 7:53 pm
1 min read
      
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 11 13 11 6 8
Segura 2b 5 2 3 3 0 1 .325
Realmuto dh 5 0 2 0 0 2 .268
Harper rf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .283
McCutchen lf 3 1 0 0 2 0 .231
Hoskins 1b 4 2 1 2 1 0 .234
Bohm 3b 3 1 2 2 0 1 .243
a-Gregorius ph-ss 1 1 0 0 0 0 .231
Williams cf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .276
Torreyes ss-3b 5 1 3 1 0 1 .260
Knapp c 3 1 0 1 2 1 .173
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 4 1 4 7
Hernández cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Verdugo lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .283
Martinez dh 2 0 0 0 2 0 .301
Bogaerts ss 2 1 1 1 1 1 .322
b-Chavis ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .203
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .283
Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .259
Arroyo 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Vázquez c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .257
Plawecki c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .218
Philadelphia 120 000 080_11 13 1
Boston 011 000 000_2 4 0

a-hit by pitch for Bohm in the 8th. b-struck out for Bogaerts in the 8th.

E_Knapp (1). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Boston 7. 2B_Torreyes (7), Hoskins (21), Harper (14), Vázquez (13). HR_Segura (4), off Pérez; Bohm (6), off Pérez; Bogaerts (14), off Moore. RBIs_Segura 3 (26), Bohm 2 (41), Hoskins 2 (55), Torreyes (17), Knapp (11), Harper 2 (34), Bogaerts (50). CS_Segura (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Segura 2, Gregorius); Boston 4 (Devers, Renfroe). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 10; Boston 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Hoskins. GIDP_Harper, Martinez.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Bohm, Segura, Hoskins); Boston 1 (Arroyo, Bogaerts, Dalbec).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Moore 4 1-3 3 2 2 3 1 66 5.40
Neris 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.86
Falter, W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 0 3 24 4.58
Hammer 1 1 0 0 1 2 25 0.00
Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.19
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pérez, L, 7-5 3 2-3 6 3 3 2 4 73 4.04
Sawamura 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.48
Whitlock 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 25 1.44
Taylor 1-3 2 4 4 1 0 13 3.86
Workman 0 1 3 3 2 0 15 3.21
Brice 2 2 1 1 1 3 44 6.59

Workman pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Neris 1-0, Sawamura 2-0, Taylor 1-0, Workman 2-2, Brice 3-3. HBP_Moore (Hernández), Taylor (Gregorius), Hammer (Hernández).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:27. A_33,202 (37,755).

