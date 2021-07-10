Philadelphia 11, Boston 2

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 11 13 11 6 8 Segura 2b 5 2 3 3 0 1 .325 Realmuto dh 5 0 2 0 0 2 .268 Harper rf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .283 McCutchen lf 3 1 0 0 2 0 .231 Hoskins 1b 4 2 1 2 1 0 .234 Bohm 3b 3 1 2 2 0 1 .243 a-Gregorius ph-ss 1 1 0 0 0 0 .231 Williams cf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .276 Torreyes ss-3b 5 1 3 1 0 1 .260 Knapp c 3 1 0 1 2 1 .173

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 4 1 4 7 Hernández cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Verdugo lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .283 Martinez dh 2 0 0 0 2 0 .301 Bogaerts ss 2 1 1 1 1 1 .322 b-Chavis ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .203 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .283 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .259 Arroyo 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Vázquez c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .257 Plawecki c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .218

Philadelphia 120 000 080_11 13 1 Boston 011 000 000_2 4 0

a-hit by pitch for Bohm in the 8th. b-struck out for Bogaerts in the 8th.

E_Knapp (1). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Boston 7. 2B_Torreyes (7), Hoskins (21), Harper (14), Vázquez (13). HR_Segura (4), off Pérez; Bohm (6), off Pérez; Bogaerts (14), off Moore. RBIs_Segura 3 (26), Bohm 2 (41), Hoskins 2 (55), Torreyes (17), Knapp (11), Harper 2 (34), Bogaerts (50). CS_Segura (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Segura 2, Gregorius); Boston 4 (Devers, Renfroe). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 10; Boston 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Hoskins. GIDP_Harper, Martinez.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Bohm, Segura, Hoskins); Boston 1 (Arroyo, Bogaerts, Dalbec).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Moore 4 1-3 3 2 2 3 1 66 5.40 Neris 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.86 Falter, W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 0 3 24 4.58 Hammer 1 1 0 0 1 2 25 0.00 Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.19

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pérez, L, 7-5 3 2-3 6 3 3 2 4 73 4.04 Sawamura 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.48 Whitlock 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 25 1.44 Taylor 1-3 2 4 4 1 0 13 3.86 Workman 0 1 3 3 2 0 15 3.21 Brice 2 2 1 1 1 3 44 6.59

Workman pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Neris 1-0, Sawamura 2-0, Taylor 1-0, Workman 2-2, Brice 3-3. HBP_Moore (Hernández), Taylor (Gregorius), Hammer (Hernández).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:27. A_33,202 (37,755).

