On Air: Meet the Press
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Philadelphia 11, Boston 2

The Associated Press
July 10, 2021 7:53 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 11 13 11 Totals 30 2 4 1
Segura 2b 5 2 3 3 Hernández cf 2 0 0 0
Realmuto dh 5 0 2 0 Verdugo lf 4 0 2 0
Harper rf 5 1 2 2 Martinez dh 2 0 0 0
McCutchen lf 3 1 0 0 Bogaerts ss 2 1 1 1
Hoskins 1b 4 2 1 2 b-Chavis ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Bohm 3b 3 1 2 2 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0
a-Gregorius ph-ss 1 1 0 0 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0
Williams cf 4 1 0 0 Arroyo 2b-ss 4 0 0 0
Torreyes ss-3b 5 1 3 1 Vázquez c 3 1 1 0
Knapp c 3 1 0 1 Plawecki c 1 0 0 0
Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0
Philadelphia 120 000 080 11
Boston 011 000 000 2

E_Knapp (1). DP_Philadelphia 1, Boston 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Boston 7. 2B_Torreyes (7), Hoskins (21), Harper (14), Vázquez (13). HR_Segura (4), Bohm (6), Bogaerts (14).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Moore 4 1-3 3 2 2 3 1
Neris 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Falter, W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 0 3
Hammer 1 1 0 0 1 2
Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 1
Boston
Pérez, L, 7-5 3 2-3 6 3 3 2 4
Sawamura 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Whitlock 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1
Taylor 1-3 2 4 4 1 0
Workman 0 1 3 3 2 0
Brice 2 2 1 1 1 3

Workman pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Moore (Hernández), Taylor (Gregorius), Hammer (Hernández).

        Insight by JTEK: Learn how agencies are defining the role of cloud services today and in the future, while also emphasizing the considerations for each of those decisions by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:27. A_33,202 (37,755).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent