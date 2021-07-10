Philadelphia 11, Boston 2

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|11
|13
|11
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|1
|
|Segura 2b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|
|Hernández cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Harper rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Martinez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCutchen lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|
|b-Chavis ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|a-Gregorius ph-ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Williams cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Arroyo 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torreyes ss-3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Vázquez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Knapp c
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|Plawecki c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|120
|000
|080
|—
|11
|Boston
|011
|000
|000
|—
|2
E_Knapp (1). DP_Philadelphia 1, Boston 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Boston 7. 2B_Torreyes (7), Hoskins (21), Harper (14), Vázquez (13). HR_Segura (4), Bohm (6), Bogaerts (14).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Moore
|4
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|Neris
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Falter, W, 1-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hammer
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Brogdon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pérez, L, 7-5
|3
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Sawamura
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Whitlock
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Taylor
|
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Workman
|0
|
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Brice
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
Workman pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Moore (Hernández), Taylor (Gregorius), Hammer (Hernández).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:27. A_33,202 (37,755).
