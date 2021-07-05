Philadelphia 13, Chicago Cubs 3

Philadelphia Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 13 11 11 Totals 33 3 8 3 Herrera cf 5 1 1 3 Contreras c 3 0 0 0 Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 Ortega rf 0 0 0 0 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 Bryant rf 4 1 1 0 Williams lf 0 0 0 0 Happ 3b 0 0 0 0 Harper rf 3 2 1 0 Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0 McCutchen lf 5 2 3 1 Báez ss 3 1 2 2 Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 Wisdom 3b 2 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 4 2 1 1 b-Sogard ph-3b-p 2 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 5 2 2 3 Pederson lf 4 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 4 2 2 2 Marisnick cf 4 1 1 1 Knapp c 4 1 1 1 Hoerner 2b 4 0 2 0 Moore p 1 0 0 0 Davies p 1 0 0 0 a-Miller ph 0 0 0 0 Brothers p 0 0 0 0 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 Thompson p 0 0 0 0 c-Jankowski ph 1 0 0 0 d-Heyward ph 1 0 1 0 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 e-Torreyes ph-2b 1 1 0 0 Stewart p 0 0 0 0 Chirinos c 1 0 0 0

Philadelphia 001 102 063 — 13 Chicago 011 000 010 — 3

E_Segura (7), Sogard (1). DP_Philadelphia 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Philadelphia 4, Chicago 6. 2B_McCutchen 2 (11), Bohm (12), Báez (7). HR_Knapp (2), Gregorius (6), Herrera (6), Hoskins (19), Bohm (5), Marisnick (5), Báez (19). S_Knapp (1), Davies (7).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Moore 4 5 2 2 2 4 Brogdon, W, 5-2 2 0 0 0 0 1 Bradley, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 Alvarado 1 1 1 1 0 1 Kintzler 1 1 0 0 0 1

Chicago Davies 5 4 2 2 2 1 Brothers, L, 2-2 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 Thompson 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Morgan 0 1 3 1 2 0 Stewart 1 1 3 0 1 1 Sogard 1 3 3 3 0 0

Morgan pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Joe West; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:33. A_37,165 (41,649).

