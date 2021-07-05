Philadelphia 13, Chicago Cubs 3

|Philadelphia
|Herrera cf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ortega rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bryant rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Williams lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Happ 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harper rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCutchen lf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|
|Báez ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wisdom 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|b-Sogard ph-3b-p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|
|Pederson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Marisnick cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Knapp c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Moore p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davies p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|a-Miller ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brothers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|c-Jankowski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|d-Heyward ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|e-Torreyes ph-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Stewart p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chirinos c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|001
|102
|063
|—
|13
|Chicago
|011
|000
|010
|—
|3
E_Segura (7), Sogard (1). DP_Philadelphia 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Philadelphia 4, Chicago 6. 2B_McCutchen 2 (11), Bohm (12), Báez (7). HR_Knapp (2), Gregorius (6), Herrera (6), Hoskins (19), Bohm (5), Marisnick (5), Báez (19). S_Knapp (1), Davies (7).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Moore
|4
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Brogdon, W, 5-2
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bradley, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarado
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Kintzler
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Davies
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Brothers, L, 2-2
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Thompson
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan
|0
|
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Stewart
|1
|
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Sogard
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
Morgan pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Joe West; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:33. A_37,165 (41,649).
