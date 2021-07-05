Philadelphia 13, Chicago Cubs 3

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|13
|11
|11
|6
|3
|
|Herrera cf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.242
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.321
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Williams lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Harper rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.267
|McCutchen lf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gregorius ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.233
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.231
|Bohm 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.240
|Knapp c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.179
|Moore p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Miller ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Jankowski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.348
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Torreyes ph-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|2
|7
|
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Ortega rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Bryant rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Happ 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Báez ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.230
|Wisdom 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|b-Sogard ph-3b-p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Pederson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Marisnick cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.329
|Davies p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Brothers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|d-Heyward ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stewart p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Chirinos c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Philadelphia
|001
|102
|063_13
|11
|1
|Chicago
|011
|000
|010_3
|8
|1
a-walked for Moore in the 5th. b-flied out for Wisdom in the 6th. c-flied out for Brogdon in the 7th. d-singled for Thompson in the 7th. e-reached on error for Bradley in the 8th.
E_Segura (7), Sogard (1). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Chicago 6. 2B_McCutchen 2 (11), Bohm (12), Báez (7). HR_Knapp (2), off Davies; Gregorius (6), off Davies; Herrera (6), off Stewart; Hoskins (19), off Sogard; Bohm (5), off Sogard; Marisnick (5), off Moore; Báez (19), off Alvarado. RBIs_Knapp (10), Gregorius (24), McCutchen (42), Hoskins 3 (49), Bohm 2 (37), Herrera 3 (25), Marisnick (18), Báez 2 (52). S_Knapp, Davies.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Bohm, Segura); Chicago 4 (Pederson 2). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 11; Chicago 0 for 5.
GIDP_Harper, Contreras.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Gregorius, Hoskins); Chicago 1 (Báez, Rizzo).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Moore
|4
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|74
|5.60
|Brogdon, W, 5-2
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|4.13
|Bradley, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.05
|Alvarado
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|4.22
|Kintzler
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|8.05
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|75
|4.28
|Brothers, L, 2-2
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|13
|4.03
|Thompson
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|1.74
|Morgan
|0
|
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|15
|6.00
|Stewart
|1
|
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|21
|5.27
|Sogard
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|21
|27.00
Morgan pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 1-1, Stewart 3-3.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Joe West; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:33. A_37,165 (41,649).
