Philadelphia 13, Chicago Cubs 3

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 13 11 11 6 3 Herrera cf 5 1 1 3 0 0 .242 Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .321 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Williams lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Harper rf 3 2 1 0 2 0 .267 McCutchen lf 5 2 3 1 0 1 .234 Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gregorius ss 4 2 1 1 1 1 .233 Hoskins 1b 5 2 2 3 0 0 .231 Bohm 3b 4 2 2 2 1 0 .240 Knapp c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .179 Moore p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Miller ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .245 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Jankowski ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .348 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Torreyes ph-2b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .250

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 8 3 2 7 Contreras c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .235 Ortega rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .218 Bryant rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .271 Happ 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .183 Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249 Báez ss 3 1 2 2 1 0 .230 Wisdom 3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .263 b-Sogard ph-3b-p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Pederson lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Marisnick cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .242 Hoerner 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .329 Davies p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Brothers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Thompson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 d-Heyward ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .197 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Stewart p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Chirinos c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Philadelphia 001 102 063_13 11 1 Chicago 011 000 010_3 8 1

a-walked for Moore in the 5th. b-flied out for Wisdom in the 6th. c-flied out for Brogdon in the 7th. d-singled for Thompson in the 7th. e-reached on error for Bradley in the 8th.

E_Segura (7), Sogard (1). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Chicago 6. 2B_McCutchen 2 (11), Bohm (12), Báez (7). HR_Knapp (2), off Davies; Gregorius (6), off Davies; Herrera (6), off Stewart; Hoskins (19), off Sogard; Bohm (5), off Sogard; Marisnick (5), off Moore; Báez (19), off Alvarado. RBIs_Knapp (10), Gregorius (24), McCutchen (42), Hoskins 3 (49), Bohm 2 (37), Herrera 3 (25), Marisnick (18), Báez 2 (52). S_Knapp, Davies.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Bohm, Segura); Chicago 4 (Pederson 2). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 11; Chicago 0 for 5.

GIDP_Harper, Contreras.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Gregorius, Hoskins); Chicago 1 (Báez, Rizzo).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Moore 4 5 2 2 2 4 74 5.60 Brogdon, W, 5-2 2 0 0 0 0 1 27 4.13 Bradley, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 4.05 Alvarado 1 1 1 1 0 1 17 4.22 Kintzler 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 8.05

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davies 5 4 2 2 2 1 75 4.28 Brothers, L, 2-2 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 13 4.03 Thompson 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 29 1.74 Morgan 0 1 3 1 2 0 15 6.00 Stewart 1 1 3 0 1 1 21 5.27 Sogard 1 3 3 3 0 0 21 27.00

Morgan pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 1-1, Stewart 3-3.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Joe West; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:33. A_37,165 (41,649).

