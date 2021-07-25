Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 4 1 0 10 Pederson rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .270 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .290 Riley 3b 4 1 3 1 0 1 .282 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .239 Almonte lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Heredia cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .243 K.Smith c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .194 Toussaint p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .186 Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 2 6 2 0 12 Segura 2b 4 1 1 1 0 3 .309 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Harper rf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .288 McCutchen lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .234 Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .232 Herrera cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Bohm 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .246 Torreyes ss 3 1 2 1 0 0 .286 Nola p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Suárez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Atlanta 000 000 001_1 4 0 Philadelphia 000 100 01x_2 6 1

a-grounded out for Toussaint in the 8th.

E_Bohm (12). LOB_Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Riley 2 (18). HR_Riley (17), off Nola; Segura (6), off Toussaint; Torreyes (4), off Martin. RBIs_Riley (50), Segura (33), Torreyes (24). S_Nola.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Heredia); Philadelphia 2 (Herrera, Segura). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 4; Philadelphia 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Swanson. GIDP_Torreyes.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Toussaint, L, 1-1 7 5 1 1 0 10 90 1.32 Martin 1 1 1 1 0 2 17 3.96

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola, W, 7-6 8 2-3 4 1 1 0 9 116 4.37 Suárez, S, 4-7 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 1.14

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:30. A_19,370 (42,792).

