Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|4
|1
|0
|10
|
|Pederson rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.282
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Almonte lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|K.Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|Toussaint p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|2
|6
|2
|0
|12
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.309
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Harper rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|McCutchen lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Herrera cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Torreyes ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Nola p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Suárez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|001_1
|4
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|01x_2
|6
|1
a-grounded out for Toussaint in the 8th.
E_Bohm (12). LOB_Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Riley 2 (18). HR_Riley (17), off Nola; Segura (6), off Toussaint; Torreyes (4), off Martin. RBIs_Riley (50), Segura (33), Torreyes (24). S_Nola.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Heredia); Philadelphia 2 (Herrera, Segura). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 4; Philadelphia 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Swanson. GIDP_Torreyes.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Toussaint, L, 1-1
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|10
|90
|1.32
|Martin
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|3.96
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, W, 7-6
|8
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|9
|116
|4.37
|Suárez, S, 4-7
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1.14
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_2:30. A_19,370 (42,792).
