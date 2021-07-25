On Air: Federal News Network program
Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1

The Associated Press
July 25, 2021 3:55 pm
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 4 1 0 10
Pederson rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .270
Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .290
Riley 3b 4 1 3 1 0 1 .282
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .239
Almonte lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Heredia cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .243
K.Smith c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .194
Toussaint p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .186
Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 2 6 2 0 12
Segura 2b 4 1 1 1 0 3 .309
Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Harper rf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .288
McCutchen lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .234
Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .232
Herrera cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Bohm 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .246
Torreyes ss 3 1 2 1 0 0 .286
Nola p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Suárez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Atlanta 000 000 001_1 4 0
Philadelphia 000 100 01x_2 6 1

a-grounded out for Toussaint in the 8th.

E_Bohm (12). LOB_Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Riley 2 (18). HR_Riley (17), off Nola; Segura (6), off Toussaint; Torreyes (4), off Martin. RBIs_Riley (50), Segura (33), Torreyes (24). S_Nola.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Heredia); Philadelphia 2 (Herrera, Segura). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 4; Philadelphia 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Swanson. GIDP_Torreyes.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Toussaint, L, 1-1 7 5 1 1 0 10 90 1.32
Martin 1 1 1 1 0 2 17 3.96
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola, W, 7-6 8 2-3 4 1 1 0 9 116 4.37
Suárez, S, 4-7 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 1.14

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:30. A_19,370 (42,792).

