Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1

The Associated Press
July 25, 2021 3:55 pm
< a min read
      
Atlanta Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 4 1 Totals 28 2 6 2
Pederson rf 4 0 1 0 Segura 2b 4 1 1 1
Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0
Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 Harper rf 3 0 1 0
Riley 3b 4 1 3 1 McCutchen lf 3 0 0 0
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 0
Almonte lf 3 0 0 0 Herrera cf 3 0 0 0
Heredia cf 3 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 3 0 1 0
K.Smith c 3 0 0 0 Torreyes ss 3 1 2 1
Toussaint p 2 0 0 0 Nola p 2 0 0 0
a-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 Suárez p 0 0 0 0
Martin p 0 0 0 0
Atlanta 000 000 001 1
Philadelphia 000 100 01x 2

E_Bohm (12). DP_Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Riley 2 (18). HR_Riley (17), Segura (6), Torreyes (4). S_Nola (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Toussaint, L, 1-1 7 5 1 1 0 10
Martin 1 1 1 1 0 2
Philadelphia
Nola, W, 7-6 8 2-3 4 1 1 0 9
Suárez, S, 4-7 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:30. A_19,370 (42,792).

