Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|28
|2
|6
|2
|
|Pederson rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harper rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|McCutchen lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Almonte lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Herrera cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|K.Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torreyes ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Toussaint p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nola p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|a-Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suárez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|01x
|—
|2
E_Bohm (12). DP_Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Riley 2 (18). HR_Riley (17), Segura (6), Torreyes (4). S_Nola (6).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toussaint, L, 1-1
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|10
|Martin
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nola, W, 7-6
|8
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|9
|Suárez, S, 4-7
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_2:30. A_19,370 (42,792).
Comments