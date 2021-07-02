Philadelphia 4, San Diego 3

|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|5
|4
|
|Pham lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Herrera cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Profar rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Jankowski ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mateo pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rivas c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Paddack p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suárez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Myers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wheeler p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Williams 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kim ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|000
|000
|003
|0
|—
|3
|Philadelphia
|200
|010
|000
|1
|—
|4
E_Grisham (3). LOB_San Diego 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Tatis Jr. 2 (16), Profar (11), Miller (4). HR_Gregorius (5).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Paddack
|7
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Ramirez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stammen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adams L,2-2
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wheeler
|7
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Alvarado H,10
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Suárez W,4-2
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Paddack.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Adam Beck; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:09. A_22,653 (42,792).
