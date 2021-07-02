Philadelphia 4, San Diego 3

San Diego Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 3 6 3 Totals 33 4 5 4 Pham lf 5 0 0 0 Herrera cf 4 1 1 0 Cronenworth 2b 4 1 0 0 Segura 2b 4 1 2 0 Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 Realmuto c 4 0 0 1 Tatis Jr. ss 4 1 2 1 Harper rf 4 0 0 1 Grisham cf 3 1 0 0 McCutchen lf 4 1 0 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 Profar rf 4 0 2 2 Jankowski ph 0 0 0 0 Caratini c 4 0 1 0 Gregorius ss 3 1 1 1 Mateo pr 0 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 Rivas c 0 0 0 0 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 Paddack p 2 0 0 0 Suárez p 0 0 0 0 Myers ph 1 0 0 0 Miller ph 1 0 1 1 Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 Wheeler p 2 0 0 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Williams 3b 1 0 0 0 Kim ph 1 0 0 0 Adams p 0 0 0 0

San Diego 000 000 003 0 — 3 Philadelphia 200 010 000 1 — 4

E_Grisham (3). LOB_San Diego 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Tatis Jr. 2 (16), Profar (11), Miller (4). HR_Gregorius (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Paddack 7 4 3 3 1 5 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 0 Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 0 Adams L,2-2 1-3 1 1 0 1 1

Philadelphia Wheeler 7 2-3 4 0 0 0 9 Alvarado H,10 2-3 1 3 3 2 1 Suárez W,4-2 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2

WP_Paddack.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Adam Beck; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:09. A_22,653 (42,792).

