Philadelphia 4, San Diego 3

The Associated Press
July 2, 2021 9:36 pm
San Diego Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 3 6 3 Totals 33 4 5 4
Pham lf 5 0 0 0 Herrera cf 4 1 1 0
Cronenworth 2b 4 1 0 0 Segura 2b 4 1 2 0
Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 Realmuto c 4 0 0 1
Tatis Jr. ss 4 1 2 1 Harper rf 4 0 0 1
Grisham cf 3 1 0 0 McCutchen lf 4 1 0 0
Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0
Profar rf 4 0 2 2 Jankowski ph 0 0 0 0
Caratini c 4 0 1 0 Gregorius ss 3 1 1 1
Mateo pr 0 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0
Rivas c 0 0 0 0 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0
Paddack p 2 0 0 0 Suárez p 0 0 0 0
Myers ph 1 0 0 0 Miller ph 1 0 1 1
Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 Wheeler p 2 0 0 0
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Williams 3b 1 0 0 0
Kim ph 1 0 0 0
Adams p 0 0 0 0
San Diego 000 000 003 0 3
Philadelphia 200 010 000 1 4

E_Grisham (3). LOB_San Diego 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Tatis Jr. 2 (16), Profar (11), Miller (4). HR_Gregorius (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Paddack 7 4 3 3 1 5
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 0
Adams L,2-2 1-3 1 1 0 1 1
Philadelphia
Wheeler 7 2-3 4 0 0 0 9
Alvarado H,10 2-3 1 3 3 2 1
Suárez W,4-2 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2

WP_Paddack.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Adam Beck; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:09. A_22,653 (42,792).

