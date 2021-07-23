Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 1

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 1 9 1 3 8 Pederson rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .185 Albies 2b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .265 Freeman 1b 3 0 2 1 1 0 .291 Riley 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .275 Swanson ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .237 Vogt c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .455 Almonte lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Heredia cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Fried p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .321 Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Arcia ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .233

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 5 8 4 5 7 Segura 2b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .312 Realmuto c 3 2 1 1 1 2 .269 Harper rf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .287 McCutchen lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .229 Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .231 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .243 Torreyes ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .278 Williams cf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .278 a-Herrera ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Wheeler p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .150 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Suárez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Atlanta 001 000 000_1 9 1 Philadelphia 100 210 10x_5 8 0

a-flied out for Williams in the 6th. b-popped out for Santana in the 7th. c-lined out for Bradley in the 8th. d-walked for Greene in the 9th.

E_Albies (4). LOB_Atlanta 10, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Riley (16), Albies (30), Harper (18), Segura (15), Hoskins (25). HR_Realmuto (10), off Fried. RBIs_Freeman (56), Realmuto (39), Segura 2 (32), Hoskins (58). SB_Harper 3 (11), Hoskins (3). CS_Freeman (3), Hoskins (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 7 (Swanson, Riley, Heredia, Almonte, Albies); Philadelphia 5 (Bohm 2, Hoskins, Realmuto, Segura). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 7; Philadelphia 1 for 12.

Runners moved up_Vogt, Pederson, McCutchen, Wheeler.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto, Segura, Realmuto).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fried, L, 7-6 5 6 4 4 4 6 100 4.46 Santana 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 3.21 Newcomb 1 1 1 1 1 1 14 5.96 Greene 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 9.64

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler, W, 8-5 7 7 1 1 2 8 111 2.37 Bradley 1 2 0 0 0 0 24 3.00 Suárez 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 1.15

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:10. A_23,546 (42,792).

