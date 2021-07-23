Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 1

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|1
|9
|1
|3
|8
|
|Pederson rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.291
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.455
|Almonte lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Heredia cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Fried p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.321
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Arcia ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|4
|5
|7
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.312
|Realmuto c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.269
|Harper rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.231
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Torreyes ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Williams cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|a-Herrera ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Wheeler p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.150
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Suárez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Atlanta
|001
|000
|000_1
|9
|1
|Philadelphia
|100
|210
|10x_5
|8
|0
a-flied out for Williams in the 6th. b-popped out for Santana in the 7th. c-lined out for Bradley in the 8th. d-walked for Greene in the 9th.
E_Albies (4). LOB_Atlanta 10, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Riley (16), Albies (30), Harper (18), Segura (15), Hoskins (25). HR_Realmuto (10), off Fried. RBIs_Freeman (56), Realmuto (39), Segura 2 (32), Hoskins (58). SB_Harper 3 (11), Hoskins (3). CS_Freeman (3), Hoskins (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 7 (Swanson, Riley, Heredia, Almonte, Albies); Philadelphia 5 (Bohm 2, Hoskins, Realmuto, Segura). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 7; Philadelphia 1 for 12.
Runners moved up_Vogt, Pederson, McCutchen, Wheeler.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto, Segura, Realmuto).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried, L, 7-6
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|4
|6
|100
|4.46
|Santana
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|3.21
|Newcomb
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|14
|5.96
|Greene
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|9.64
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, W, 8-5
|7
|
|7
|1
|1
|2
|8
|111
|2.37
|Bradley
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|3.00
|Suárez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|1.15
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:10. A_23,546 (42,792).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments