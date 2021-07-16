Trending:
Philadelphia 5, Miami 2

July 16, 2021 6:56 pm
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 2 8 2 0 12
Rojas ss 4 0 3 1 0 1 .266
Marte cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .273
Cooper rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .292
Duvall lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Aguilar 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .266
Chisholm Jr. 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .258
Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .212
Berti 3b 2 1 1 1 0 1 .221
Okert p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Pop p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Harrison ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Alcantara p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .061
Panik 3b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 24 5 6 5 4 6
Segura 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .322
Miller lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .247
a-Williams ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Harper rf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .283
Hoskins 1b 2 2 0 0 1 1 .233
Gregorius ss 1 2 0 0 2 0 .224
Jankowski cf 3 0 3 4 0 0 .350
Torreyes 3b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .277
Knapp c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .168
Moore p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-McCutchen ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .228
Suárez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Miami 020 000 0_2 8 1
Philadelphia 302 000 x_5 6 0

a-grounded out for Miller in the 4th. b-walked for Bradley in the 6th. c-struck out for Pop in the 7th.

E_Chisholm Jr. (14). LOB_Miami 5, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Chisholm Jr. (10), Berti (10), Rojas (17), Harper (15), Jankowski (3). RBIs_Berti (19), Rojas (25), Jankowski 4 (7), Torreyes (21).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Aguilar, Marte); Philadelphia 4 (Torreyes, Knapp, Williams). RISP_Miami 2 for 8; Philadelphia 3 for 6.

GIDP_Cooper, Williams.

DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Aguilar); Philadelphia 1 (Torreyes, Segura, Hoskins).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alcantara, L, 5-9 3 4 5 3 3 3 80 3.23
Okert 2 1 0 0 0 2 26 1.29
Pop 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 5.62
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Moore 4 1-3 6 2 2 0 9 79 5.25
Bradley, W, 4-1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 19 3.42
Suárez, S, 3-5 1 1 0 0 0 3 19 0.75

Inherited runners-scored_Bradley 1-0. HBP_Pop (Segura). WP_Alcantara, Pop.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:35.

