Philadelphia 5, Miami 2

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 2 8 2 0 12 Rojas ss 4 0 3 1 0 1 .266 Marte cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .273 Cooper rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .292 Duvall lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Aguilar 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Chisholm Jr. 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .258 Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .212 Berti 3b 2 1 1 1 0 1 .221 Okert p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Pop p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Harrison ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Alcantara p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .061 Panik 3b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .200

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 24 5 6 5 4 6 Segura 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .322 Miller lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .247 a-Williams ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Harper rf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .283 Hoskins 1b 2 2 0 0 1 1 .233 Gregorius ss 1 2 0 0 2 0 .224 Jankowski cf 3 0 3 4 0 0 .350 Torreyes 3b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .277 Knapp c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .168 Moore p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-McCutchen ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .228 Suárez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Miami 020 000 0_2 8 1 Philadelphia 302 000 x_5 6 0

a-grounded out for Miller in the 4th. b-walked for Bradley in the 6th. c-struck out for Pop in the 7th.

E_Chisholm Jr. (14). LOB_Miami 5, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Chisholm Jr. (10), Berti (10), Rojas (17), Harper (15), Jankowski (3). RBIs_Berti (19), Rojas (25), Jankowski 4 (7), Torreyes (21).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Aguilar, Marte); Philadelphia 4 (Torreyes, Knapp, Williams). RISP_Miami 2 for 8; Philadelphia 3 for 6.

GIDP_Cooper, Williams.

DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Aguilar); Philadelphia 1 (Torreyes, Segura, Hoskins).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alcantara, L, 5-9 3 4 5 3 3 3 80 3.23 Okert 2 1 0 0 0 2 26 1.29 Pop 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 5.62

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Moore 4 1-3 6 2 2 0 9 79 5.25 Bradley, W, 4-1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 19 3.42 Suárez, S, 3-5 1 1 0 0 0 3 19 0.75

Inherited runners-scored_Bradley 1-0. HBP_Pop (Segura). WP_Alcantara, Pop.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:35.

