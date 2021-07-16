Philadelphia 5, Miami 2

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|2
|8
|2
|0
|12
|
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Marte cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Cooper rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Duvall lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.212
|Berti 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.221
|Okert p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Pop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Harrison ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Alcantara p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.061
|Panik 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|24
|5
|6
|5
|4
|6
|
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.322
|Miller lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|a-Williams ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Harper rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Hoskins 1b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Gregorius ss
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.224
|Jankowski cf
|3
|0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.350
|Torreyes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Knapp c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.168
|Moore p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-McCutchen ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Suárez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Miami
|020
|000
|0_2
|8
|1
|Philadelphia
|302
|000
|x_5
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Miller in the 4th. b-walked for Bradley in the 6th. c-struck out for Pop in the 7th.
E_Chisholm Jr. (14). LOB_Miami 5, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Chisholm Jr. (10), Berti (10), Rojas (17), Harper (15), Jankowski (3). RBIs_Berti (19), Rojas (25), Jankowski 4 (7), Torreyes (21).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Aguilar, Marte); Philadelphia 4 (Torreyes, Knapp, Williams). RISP_Miami 2 for 8; Philadelphia 3 for 6.
GIDP_Cooper, Williams.
DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Aguilar); Philadelphia 1 (Torreyes, Segura, Hoskins).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara, L, 5-9
|3
|
|4
|5
|3
|3
|3
|80
|3.23
|Okert
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|1.29
|Pop
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|5.62
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Moore
|4
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|0
|9
|79
|5.25
|Bradley, W, 4-1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|3.42
|Suárez, S, 3-5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|0.75
Inherited runners-scored_Bradley 1-0. HBP_Pop (Segura). WP_Alcantara, Pop.
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:35.
