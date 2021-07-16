Trending:
Philadelphia 5, Miami 2

The Associated Press
July 16, 2021 6:56 pm
Miami Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 2 8 2 Totals 24 5 6 5
Rojas ss 4 0 3 1 Segura 2b 3 0 1 0
Marte cf 3 0 1 0 Miller lf 2 0 0 0
Cooper rf 3 0 1 0 a-Williams ph-lf 2 0 0 0
Duvall lf 3 0 0 0 Harper rf 3 1 1 0
Aguilar 1b 3 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 2 2 0 0
Chisholm Jr. 2b 3 1 1 0 Gregorius ss 1 2 0 0
Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 Jankowski cf 3 0 3 4
Berti 3b 2 1 1 1 Torreyes 3b 3 0 1 1
Okert p 0 0 0 0 Knapp c 3 0 0 0
Pop p 0 0 0 0 Moore p 2 0 0 0
c-Harrison ph 1 0 0 0 Bradley p 0 0 0 0
Alcantara p 1 0 0 0 b-McCutchen ph 0 0 0 0
Panik 3b 2 0 1 0 Suárez p 0 0 0 0
Miami 020 000 0 2
Philadelphia 302 000 x 5

E_Chisholm Jr. (14). DP_Miami 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Miami 5, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Chisholm Jr. (10), Berti (10), Rojas (17), Harper (15), Jankowski (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Alcantara, L, 5-9 3 4 5 3 3 3
Okert 2 1 0 0 0 2
Pop 1 1 0 0 1 1
Philadelphia
Moore 4 1-3 6 2 2 0 9
Bradley, W, 4-1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Suárez, S, 3-5 1 1 0 0 0 3

HBP_Pop (Segura). WP_Alcantara, Pop.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:35.

