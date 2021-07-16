Philadelphia 5, Miami 2

|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|2
|8
|2
|
|Totals
|24
|5
|6
|5
|
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Marte cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Miller lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cooper rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|a-Williams ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duvall lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harper rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|1
|2
|0
|0
|
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jankowski cf
|3
|0
|3
|4
|
|Berti 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Torreyes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Okert p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knapp c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moore p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|c-Harrison ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alcantara p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|b-McCutchen ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Panik 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Suárez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miami
|020
|000
|0
|—
|2
|Philadelphia
|302
|000
|x
|—
|5
E_Chisholm Jr. (14). DP_Miami 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Miami 5, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Chisholm Jr. (10), Berti (10), Rojas (17), Harper (15), Jankowski (3).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alcantara, L, 5-9
|3
|
|4
|5
|3
|3
|3
|Okert
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pop
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Moore
|4
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|0
|9
|Bradley, W, 4-1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suárez, S, 3-5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_Pop (Segura). WP_Alcantara, Pop.
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:35.
