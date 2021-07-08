Trending:
Philadelphia 8, Chicago Cubs 0

The Associated Press
July 8, 2021 11:36 pm
Philadelphia Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 8 11 7 Totals 30 0 5 0
Segura 2b 5 1 1 0 Pederson lf 4 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0
Knapp c 0 0 0 0 Wisdom 3b 4 0 1 0
Miller 1b 5 3 3 5 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0
Suárez p 0 0 0 0 Heyward rf 4 0 1 0
Harper rf 4 1 1 0 Chirinos c 2 0 0 0
L.Williams ph-rf 1 0 1 0 Ortega cf-lf 4 0 1 0
Realmuto c-1b 2 1 0 0 Hoerner 2b 3 0 1 0
Gregorius ss 5 1 3 2 Alcántara ss 3 0 1 0
Herrera cf 5 0 1 0 Alzolay p 0 0 0 0
Bohm 3b 4 0 0 0 Happ ph 1 0 0 0
Jankowski lf 3 1 1 0 Abbott p 0 0 0 0
Eflin p 2 0 0 0 Marisnick ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Bradley p 0 0 0 0
Torreyes ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Philadelphia 011 020 400 8
Chicago 000 000 000 0

DP_Philadelphia 2, Chicago 0. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Chicago 6. 2B_Gregorius (6), Harper (13). HR_Miller 3 (9), Gregorius (7). SB_Heyward (4), Gregorius (2), Realmuto (5). S_Eflin (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Eflin W,4-6 6 5 0 0 1 5
Bradley 1 0 0 0 1 0
Neris 1 0 0 0 0 2
Suárez 1 0 0 0 1 2
Chicago
Alzolay L,4-9 5 5 4 4 1 5
Abbott 3 5 4 4 2 2
Morgan 1 1 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Joe West; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:15. A_30,727 (41,649).

Sports News

