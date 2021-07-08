Philadelphia 8, Chicago Cubs 0

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|7
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Pederson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knapp c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Miller 1b
|5
|3
|3
|5
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suárez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Chirinos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Williams ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ortega cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Realmuto c-1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hoerner 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|5
|1
|3
|2
|
|Alcántara ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Herrera cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alzolay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Happ ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jankowski lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Abbott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Eflin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marisnick ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Torreyes ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|011
|020
|400
|—
|8
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_Philadelphia 2, Chicago 0. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Chicago 6. 2B_Gregorius (6), Harper (13). HR_Miller 3 (9), Gregorius (7). SB_Heyward (4), Gregorius (2), Realmuto (5). S_Eflin (6).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eflin W,4-6
|6
|
|5
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Bradley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Neris
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Suárez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alzolay L,4-9
|5
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Abbott
|3
|
|5
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Morgan
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Joe West; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_3:15. A_30,727 (41,649).
