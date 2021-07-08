Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Philadelphia 8, Chicago Cubs 0

The Associated Press
July 8, 2021 11:36 pm
1 min read
      
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 8 11 7 4 8
Segura 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .321
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Knapp c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .179
Miller 1b 5 3 3 5 0 0 .260
Suárez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Harper rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .281
L.Williams ph-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .302
Realmuto c-1b 2 1 0 0 3 2 .261
Gregorius ss 5 1 3 2 0 0 .232
Herrera cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .241
Bohm 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .237
Jankowski lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .323
Eflin p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Torreyes ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 0 5 0 3 9
Pederson lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wisdom 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .274
Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .246
Heyward rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .204
Chirinos c 2 0 0 0 2 1 .250
Ortega cf-lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .234
Hoerner 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .337
Alcántara ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .179
Alzolay p 0 0 0 0 1 0 .045
Happ ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .183
Abbott p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Marisnick ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Philadelphia 011 020 400_8 11 0
Chicago 000 000 000_0 5 0

a-grounded out for Alzolay in the 5th. b-flied out for Bradley in the 8th. c-struck out for Abbott in the 8th. d-singled for Harper in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 7, Chicago 6. 2B_Gregorius (6), Harper (13). HR_Miller 2 (8), off Alzolay; Miller (9), off Abbott; Gregorius (7), off Abbott. RBIs_Miller 5 (25), Gregorius 2 (26). SB_Heyward (4), Gregorius (2), Realmuto (5). S_Eflin.

        Insight by Aruba Networks: Learn how FTC is upgrading its network backbone to use software-defined networking (SD-WAN) and its cybersecurity to achieve a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 6 (Jankowski, Bohm, Eflin, Herrera); Chicago 3 (Chirinos, Pederson). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 13; Chicago 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Herrera, Gregorius. GIDP_Hoerner, Happ.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Gregorius, Miller; Miller, Gregorius, Miller).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eflin W,4-6 6 5 0 0 1 5 96 3.88
Bradley 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 3.86
Neris 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.96
Suárez 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 0.83
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alzolay L,4-9 5 5 4 4 1 5 73 4.66
Abbott 3 5 4 4 2 2 65 6.35
Morgan 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 4.50

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Joe West; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:15. A_30,727 (41,649).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|7 Digital Forensics for National Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent