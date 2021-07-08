Philadelphia 8, Chicago Cubs 0

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 8 11 7 4 8 Segura 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .321 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Knapp c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .179 Miller 1b 5 3 3 5 0 0 .260 Suárez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Harper rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .281 L.Williams ph-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .302 Realmuto c-1b 2 1 0 0 3 2 .261 Gregorius ss 5 1 3 2 0 0 .232 Herrera cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .241 Bohm 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .237 Jankowski lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .323 Eflin p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Torreyes ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 5 0 3 9 Pederson lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wisdom 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .274 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .246 Heyward rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .204 Chirinos c 2 0 0 0 2 1 .250 Ortega cf-lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .234 Hoerner 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .337 Alcántara ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .179 Alzolay p 0 0 0 0 1 0 .045 Happ ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .183 Abbott p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Marisnick ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .245

Philadelphia 011 020 400_8 11 0 Chicago 000 000 000_0 5 0

a-grounded out for Alzolay in the 5th. b-flied out for Bradley in the 8th. c-struck out for Abbott in the 8th. d-singled for Harper in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 7, Chicago 6. 2B_Gregorius (6), Harper (13). HR_Miller 2 (8), off Alzolay; Miller (9), off Abbott; Gregorius (7), off Abbott. RBIs_Miller 5 (25), Gregorius 2 (26). SB_Heyward (4), Gregorius (2), Realmuto (5). S_Eflin.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 6 (Jankowski, Bohm, Eflin, Herrera); Chicago 3 (Chirinos, Pederson). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 13; Chicago 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Herrera, Gregorius. GIDP_Hoerner, Happ.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Gregorius, Miller; Miller, Gregorius, Miller).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eflin W,4-6 6 5 0 0 1 5 96 3.88 Bradley 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 3.86 Neris 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.96 Suárez 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 0.83

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alzolay L,4-9 5 5 4 4 1 5 73 4.66 Abbott 3 5 4 4 2 2 65 6.35 Morgan 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 4.50

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Joe West; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:15. A_30,727 (41,649).

