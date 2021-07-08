Philadelphia 8, Chicago Cubs 0

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|7
|4
|8
|
|Segura 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.321
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Knapp c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Miller 1b
|5
|3
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.260
|Suárez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|L.Williams ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Realmuto c-1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.261
|Gregorius ss
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.232
|Herrera cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Jankowski lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.323
|Eflin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Torreyes ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|3
|9
|
|Pederson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|Chirinos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.250
|Ortega cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Hoerner 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.337
|Alcántara ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Alzolay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.045
|Happ ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Abbott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Marisnick ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Philadelphia
|011
|020
|400_8
|11
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|0
a-grounded out for Alzolay in the 5th. b-flied out for Bradley in the 8th. c-struck out for Abbott in the 8th. d-singled for Harper in the 9th.
LOB_Philadelphia 7, Chicago 6. 2B_Gregorius (6), Harper (13). HR_Miller 2 (8), off Alzolay; Miller (9), off Abbott; Gregorius (7), off Abbott. RBIs_Miller 5 (25), Gregorius 2 (26). SB_Heyward (4), Gregorius (2), Realmuto (5). S_Eflin.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 6 (Jankowski, Bohm, Eflin, Herrera); Chicago 3 (Chirinos, Pederson). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 13; Chicago 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Herrera, Gregorius. GIDP_Hoerner, Happ.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Gregorius, Miller; Miller, Gregorius, Miller).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin W,4-6
|6
|
|5
|0
|0
|1
|5
|96
|3.88
|Bradley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|3.86
|Neris
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.96
|Suárez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|0.83
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alzolay L,4-9
|5
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|5
|73
|4.66
|Abbott
|3
|
|5
|4
|4
|2
|2
|65
|6.35
|Morgan
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|4.50
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Joe West; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_3:15. A_30,727 (41,649).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments