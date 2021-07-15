Trending:
Philadelphia hosts DC United, tries to prolong 3-game home win streak

The Associated Press
July 15, 2021 3:05 am
DC United (5-6-1) vs. Philadelphia Union (5-3-5)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -111, DC United +294, Draw +254; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts DC United looking to continue a three-game home winning streak.

The Union finished 14-4-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 10-0-1 at home. Philadelphia scored 49 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 25.

DC United finished 5-12-6 overall and 3-6-2 on the road a season ago. DC United scored 25 goals a season ago and registered 12 assists.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Philadelphia won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Jack de Vries (injured), Andre Blake, Cory Burke, Anthony Fontana (injured), Ilsinho (injured), Alvas Powell.

DC United: Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Edison Flores (injured), Drew Skundrich (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Erik Sorga (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

