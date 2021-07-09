On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Phoenix 85, Seattle 77

The Associated Press
July 9, 2021 10:58 pm
SEATTLE (77)

Samuelson 5-12 2-2 14, Stewart 5-13 3-4 15, Russell 6-6 0-0 12, Bird 4-10 0-0 10, Loyd 6-18 2-2 16, Burdick 0-0 0-0 0, Burke 1-3 0-0 2, Canada 2-7 2-2 6, Prince 0-7 2-2 2. Totals 29-76 11-12 77.

PHOENIX (85)

Nurse 2-8 2-2 8, Turner 1-3 0-0 2, Griner 14-24 1-1 29, Cunningham 1-5 0-0 2, Diggins-Smith 8-13 9-9 26, Walker 3-6 1-1 8, Vaughn 1-3 0-0 2, Peddy 3-8 2-4 8. Totals 33-70 15-17 85.

Seattle 19 15 23 20 77
Phoenix 17 22 21 25 85

3-Point Goals_Seattle 8-26 (Samuelson 2-4, Stewart 2-5, Bird 2-6, Loyd 2-7, Prince 0-3), Phoenix 4-18 (Nurse 2-7, Walker 1-2, Diggins-Smith 1-4, Peddy 0-2, Cunningham 0-3). Fouled Out_Seattle 1 (Russell), Phoenix None. Rebounds_Seattle 36 (Stewart 13), Phoenix 39 (Griner 15). Assists_Seattle 18 (Bird 5), Phoenix 21 (Diggins-Smith 6). Total Fouls_Seattle 17, Phoenix 12. A_7,554 (18,422)

