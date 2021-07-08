On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Phoenix 99, Las Vegas 90

The Associated Press
July 8, 2021 12:26 am
PHOENIX (99)

Nurse 1-6 0-0 3, Turner 1-2 4-5 6, Griner 14-24 5-7 33, Cunningham 4-6 1-2 13, Diggins-Smith 7-20 11-11 27, Walker 1-3 2-2 5, Peddy 2-8 2-2 8, Taurasi 0-0 0-0 0, Vaughn 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 32-74 25-29 99.

LAS VEGAS (90)

Wilson 9-18 7-7 25, Young 6-9 0-3 12, Cambage 7-16 2-8 16, Gray 7-15 2-2 19, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Hamby 2-8 2-2 6, Stokes 0-1 0-0 0, Plum 4-12 2-2 10. Totals 36-82 15-24 90.

Phoenix 24 26 8 26 15 99
Las Vegas 20 23 20 21 6 90

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 10-27 (Cunningham 4-5, Peddy 2-6, Diggins-Smith 2-7, Walker 1-3, Nurse 1-5), Las Vegas 3-13 (Gray 3-6, Hamby 0-3, Plum 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 45 (Turner 12), Las Vegas 43 (Wilson 12). Assists_Phoenix 21 (Diggins-Smith 8), Las Vegas 22 (Gray, Wilson 6). Total Fouls_Phoenix 21, Las Vegas 21. A_3,013 (12,000)

