Pirates sign second-round pick LHP Anthony Solometo

The Associated Press
July 20, 2021 12:44 pm
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed second-round pick Anthony Solometo.

The Pirates gave the 18-year-old left-handed pitcher a $2.8 million signing bonus on Tuesday, nearly $1 million above the $1.99 million slot value for the 37th overall pick.

The signing came two days after Pittsburgh agreed to terms with top overall pick, catcher Henry Davis. Davis signed for $1.9 million under the slot value for the first overall pick, freeing up money for the Pirates to use in lower rounds of the draft.

Solometo went 4-0 with one save, a 0.21 ERA, 64 strikeouts and just five walks in 32.2 innings as a senior at Bishop Eustace Preparatory School in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

“Once my name was on the paper, a switch flipped and I’m just ready to get to work and benefit this program as much as possible as soon as possible,” Solometo said.

Solometo is the ninth Pirates’ draft pick to sign with the team.

