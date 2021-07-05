Pittsburgh 11, Atlanta 1

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|0
|
|Totals
|37
|11
|14
|10
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Frazier 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Hayes 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reynolds cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stallings c
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Nogowski 1b-rf
|4
|3
|2
|1
|
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gamel lf
|5
|3
|3
|6
|
|Arcia lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Evans rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Fried p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perez 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|De Jong p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adrianza ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Oliva ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Holmes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Matzek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Polanco ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Inciarte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Difo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Pittsburgh
|000
|204
|32x
|—
|11
E_Acuña Jr. (2), Evans (7). DP_Atlanta 0, Pittsburgh 2. LOB_Atlanta 9, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Freeman 2 (13), Stallings (15), Gamel (9). HR_Gamel 2 (6), Hayes (4). S_De Jong (3).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fried L,5-5
|5
|
|7
|6
|6
|2
|5
|Santana
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Tomlin
|1
|
|6
|5
|5
|0
|0
|Matzek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|De Jong W,1-3
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Holmes H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Howard
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Crick
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Keller
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Fried pitched to 4 batters in the 6th, Tomlin pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP_De Jong (Heredia), Howard (Freeman). WP_Santana.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, John Bacon; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:31. A_11,600 (38,747).
