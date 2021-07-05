Pittsburgh 11, Atlanta 1

Atlanta Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 1 6 0 Totals 37 11 14 10 Acuña Jr. rf 5 1 2 0 Frazier 2b 3 1 2 0 Freeman 1b 3 0 2 0 Hayes 3b 5 1 2 2 Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 Reynolds cf 5 1 2 0 Riley 3b 2 0 1 0 Stallings c 5 2 2 0 Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 Nogowski 1b-rf 4 3 2 1 Heredia cf 3 0 0 0 Gamel lf 5 3 3 6 Arcia lf 4 0 0 0 Newman ss 4 0 0 0 Contreras c 4 0 0 0 Evans rf 4 0 1 1 Fried p 2 0 0 0 Perez 1b 0 0 0 0 Santana p 0 0 0 0 De Jong p 0 0 0 0 Adrianza ph 0 0 0 0 Oliva ph 1 0 0 0 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 Holmes p 0 0 0 0 Matzek p 0 0 0 0 Polanco ph 0 0 0 0 Inciarte ph 1 0 0 0 Howard p 0 0 0 0 Difo ph 1 0 0 0 Crick p 0 0 0 0 Keller p 0 0 0 0

Atlanta 100 000 000 — 1 Pittsburgh 000 204 32x — 11

E_Acuña Jr. (2), Evans (7). DP_Atlanta 0, Pittsburgh 2. LOB_Atlanta 9, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Freeman 2 (13), Stallings (15), Gamel (9). HR_Gamel 2 (6), Hayes (4). S_De Jong (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Fried L,5-5 5 7 6 6 2 5 Santana 1 1 0 0 2 2 Tomlin 1 6 5 5 0 0 Matzek 1 0 0 0 0 2

Pittsburgh De Jong W,1-3 5 4 1 1 3 4 Holmes H,5 1 0 0 0 0 1 Howard 1 0 0 0 1 3 Crick 1 2 0 0 0 1 Keller 1 0 0 0 0 3

Fried pitched to 4 batters in the 6th, Tomlin pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_De Jong (Heredia), Howard (Freeman). WP_Santana.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, John Bacon; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:31. A_11,600 (38,747).

