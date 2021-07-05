Trending:
Pittsburgh 11, Atlanta 1

The Associated Press
July 5, 2021 10:54 pm
< a min read
      
Atlanta Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 6 0 Totals 37 11 14 10
Acuña Jr. rf 5 1 2 0 Frazier 2b 3 1 2 0
Freeman 1b 3 0 2 0 Hayes 3b 5 1 2 2
Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 Reynolds cf 5 1 2 0
Riley 3b 2 0 1 0 Stallings c 5 2 2 0
Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 Nogowski 1b-rf 4 3 2 1
Heredia cf 3 0 0 0 Gamel lf 5 3 3 6
Arcia lf 4 0 0 0 Newman ss 4 0 0 0
Contreras c 4 0 0 0 Evans rf 4 0 1 1
Fried p 2 0 0 0 Perez 1b 0 0 0 0
Santana p 0 0 0 0 De Jong p 0 0 0 0
Adrianza ph 0 0 0 0 Oliva ph 1 0 0 0
Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 Holmes p 0 0 0 0
Matzek p 0 0 0 0 Polanco ph 0 0 0 0
Inciarte ph 1 0 0 0 Howard p 0 0 0 0
Difo ph 1 0 0 0
Crick p 0 0 0 0
Keller p 0 0 0 0
Atlanta 100 000 000 1
Pittsburgh 000 204 32x 11

E_Acuña Jr. (2), Evans (7). DP_Atlanta 0, Pittsburgh 2. LOB_Atlanta 9, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Freeman 2 (13), Stallings (15), Gamel (9). HR_Gamel 2 (6), Hayes (4). S_De Jong (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Fried L,5-5 5 7 6 6 2 5
Santana 1 1 0 0 2 2
Tomlin 1 6 5 5 0 0
Matzek 1 0 0 0 0 2
Pittsburgh
De Jong W,1-3 5 4 1 1 3 4
Holmes H,5 1 0 0 0 0 1
Howard 1 0 0 0 1 3
Crick 1 2 0 0 0 1
Keller 1 0 0 0 0 3

Fried pitched to 4 batters in the 6th, Tomlin pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_De Jong (Heredia), Howard (Freeman). WP_Santana.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, John Bacon; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:31. A_11,600 (38,747).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Sports News

