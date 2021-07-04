On Air: Federal News Network program
Pittsburgh 2, Milwaukee 0

The Associated Press
July 4, 2021 4:05 pm
< a min read
      
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 0 4 0 2 7
Urías 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Taylor lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .236
Boxberger p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Adames ss 3 0 1 0 1 2 .293
García rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .249
Hiura 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .166
b-Yelich ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Piña c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .120
c-Narváez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .301
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .175
Robertson 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .164
Peralta p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .037
Cousins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Peterson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 2 4 2 5 8
Frazier 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .321
Newman ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .209
Reynolds cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .306
Gamel lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .242
Difo 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .241
Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Evans 1b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .207
Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .139
Oliva rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .091
Anderson p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .063
Bednar p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hayes 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Milwaukee 000 000 000_0 4 1
Pittsburgh 100 001 00x_2 4 0

a-flied out for Cousins in the 8th. b-flied out for Hiura in the 9th. c-flied out for Piña in the 9th.

E_Peralta (2). LOB_Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Adames (13), Difo (4). HR_Newman (3), off Peralta. RBIs_Newman (13), Difo (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (Narváez); Pittsburgh 3 (Oliva, Anderson). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 4; Pittsburgh 0 for 3.

GIDP_Peralta.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Evans, Perez, Frazier).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peralta, L, 7-3 6 3 2 2 5 7 96 2.23
Cousins 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00
Boxberger 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 3.12
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, W, 4-8 7 3 0 0 2 6 93 4.39
Bednar, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.38
Rodríguez, S, 11-13 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 2.51

HBP_Anderson (Robertson).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_2:41. A_12,527 (38,747).

