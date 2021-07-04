Pittsburgh 2, Milwaukee 0

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|2
|7
|
|Urías 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Taylor lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Boxberger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.293
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Hiura 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.166
|b-Yelich ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Piña c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.120
|c-Narváez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|Robertson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.164
|Peralta p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.037
|Cousins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Peterson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|2
|5
|8
|
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.321
|Newman ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.209
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Gamel lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Difo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Evans 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.207
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.139
|Oliva rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.091
|Anderson p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.063
|Bednar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hayes 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|1
|Pittsburgh
|100
|001
|00x_2
|4
|0
a-flied out for Cousins in the 8th. b-flied out for Hiura in the 9th. c-flied out for Piña in the 9th.
E_Peralta (2). LOB_Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Adames (13), Difo (4). HR_Newman (3), off Peralta. RBIs_Newman (13), Difo (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (Narváez); Pittsburgh 3 (Oliva, Anderson). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 4; Pittsburgh 0 for 3.
GIDP_Peralta.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Evans, Perez, Frazier).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peralta, L, 7-3
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|5
|7
|96
|2.23
|Cousins
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Boxberger
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.12
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 4-8
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|6
|93
|4.39
|Bednar, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.38
|Rodríguez, S, 11-13
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.51
HBP_Anderson (Robertson).
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_2:41. A_12,527 (38,747).
Comments