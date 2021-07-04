Pittsburgh 2, Milwaukee 0

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 4 0 2 7 Urías 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Taylor lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .236 Boxberger p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Adames ss 3 0 1 0 1 2 .293 García rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .249 Hiura 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .166 b-Yelich ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Piña c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .120 c-Narváez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .301 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .175 Robertson 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .164 Peralta p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .037 Cousins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Peterson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .267

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 2 4 2 5 8 Frazier 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .321 Newman ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .209 Reynolds cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .306 Gamel lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .242 Difo 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .241 Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Evans 1b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .207 Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .139 Oliva rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .091 Anderson p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .063 Bednar p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hayes 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .245

Milwaukee 000 000 000_0 4 1 Pittsburgh 100 001 00x_2 4 0

a-flied out for Cousins in the 8th. b-flied out for Hiura in the 9th. c-flied out for Piña in the 9th.

E_Peralta (2). LOB_Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Adames (13), Difo (4). HR_Newman (3), off Peralta. RBIs_Newman (13), Difo (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (Narváez); Pittsburgh 3 (Oliva, Anderson). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 4; Pittsburgh 0 for 3.

GIDP_Peralta.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Evans, Perez, Frazier).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peralta, L, 7-3 6 3 2 2 5 7 96 2.23 Cousins 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00 Boxberger 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 3.12

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, W, 4-8 7 3 0 0 2 6 93 4.39 Bednar, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.38 Rodríguez, S, 11-13 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 2.51

HBP_Anderson (Robertson).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_2:41. A_12,527 (38,747).

