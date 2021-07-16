Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Mets 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 1 3 1 8 7 Nimmo cf 3 0 0 0 2 0 .308 Lindor ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .228 Guillorme ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .277 Do.Smith lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248 Alonso 1b 1 1 1 0 3 0 .253 McNeil 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .257 Conforto rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .199 Villar 3b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .231 McCann c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .246 Stroman p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .071 Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — J.Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .381 Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — M.Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pillar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .216

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 11 4 1 7 Frazier 2b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .330 Hayes 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261 Reynolds cf 3 1 2 1 0 1 .305 Gamel lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .253 Nogowski 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .469 Difo rf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .280 Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Stallings c 3 0 2 0 1 0 .234 Newman ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .211 Kuhl p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .056 Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Stratton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 R.Castro ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .214 A.Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bednar p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Oliva ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143

New York 000 100 000_1 3 1 Pittsburgh 020 001 10x_4 11 1

a-pinch hit for Stratton in the 6th. b-struck out for Dr.Smith in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Bednar in the 8th. d-struck out for M.Castro in the 9th.

E_Stroman (2), Newman (1). LOB_New York 9, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Alonso (12). HR_Difo (2), off Dr.Smith; Reynolds (17), off Familia. RBIs_Villar (19), Frazier 2 (31), Difo (9), Reynolds (52). S_Kuhl.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (McCann 3, Do.Smith 2); Pittsburgh 4 (Reynolds, Frazier, Nogowski). RISP_New York 0 for 12; Pittsburgh 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Lindor 2, Conforto, Villar. GIDP_Do.Smith, Lindor.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Frazier, Newman, Nogowski; Frazier, Newman, Nogowski).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stroman L,6-8 5 8 2 2 0 3 92 2.79 Dr.Smith 1 2 1 1 0 1 14 3.16 Familia 1 1 1 1 0 2 26 3.95 M.Castro 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 3.75

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kuhl W,3-5 5 2 1 0 5 3 86 4.31 Shreve H,4 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 15 2.31 Stratton H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 2.87 A.Davis H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.50 Bednar H,7 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 3.00 Rodríguez S,13-15 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 2.23

Inherited runners-scored_Stratton 2-0. HBP_Stroman (Reynolds).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:30. A_18,119 (38,747).

