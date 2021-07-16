Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Mets 1

The Associated Press
July 16, 2021 11:34 pm
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 1 3 1 8 7
Nimmo cf 3 0 0 0 2 0 .308
Lindor ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .228
Guillorme ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .277
Do.Smith lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248
Alonso 1b 1 1 1 0 3 0 .253
McNeil 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .257
Conforto rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .199
Villar 3b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .231
McCann c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .246
Stroman p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .071
Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
J.Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .381
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
M.Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pillar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 11 4 1 7
Frazier 2b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .330
Hayes 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261
Reynolds cf 3 1 2 1 0 1 .305
Gamel lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .253
Nogowski 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .469
Difo rf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .280
Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stallings c 3 0 2 0 1 0 .234
Newman ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .211
Kuhl p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .056
Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stratton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
R.Castro ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .214
A.Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bednar p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oliva ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
New York 000 100 000_1 3 1
Pittsburgh 020 001 10x_4 11 1

a-pinch hit for Stratton in the 6th. b-struck out for Dr.Smith in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Bednar in the 8th. d-struck out for M.Castro in the 9th.

E_Stroman (2), Newman (1). LOB_New York 9, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Alonso (12). HR_Difo (2), off Dr.Smith; Reynolds (17), off Familia. RBIs_Villar (19), Frazier 2 (31), Difo (9), Reynolds (52). S_Kuhl.

        Insight by HackerOne: Download this exclusive e-book and learn how the idea of a “good hacker” program began in the federal community and soon expanded once agencies started seeing the value and benefits.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (McCann 3, Do.Smith 2); Pittsburgh 4 (Reynolds, Frazier, Nogowski). RISP_New York 0 for 12; Pittsburgh 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Lindor 2, Conforto, Villar. GIDP_Do.Smith, Lindor.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Frazier, Newman, Nogowski; Frazier, Newman, Nogowski).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stroman L,6-8 5 8 2 2 0 3 92 2.79
Dr.Smith 1 2 1 1 0 1 14 3.16
Familia 1 1 1 1 0 2 26 3.95
M.Castro 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 3.75
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kuhl W,3-5 5 2 1 0 5 3 86 4.31
Shreve H,4 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 15 2.31
Stratton H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 2.87
A.Davis H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.50
Bednar H,7 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 3.00
Rodríguez S,13-15 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 2.23

Inherited runners-scored_Stratton 2-0. HBP_Stroman (Reynolds).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:30. A_18,119 (38,747).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS America conducts flight operations in the Solomon Sea