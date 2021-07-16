Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Mets 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|8
|7
|
|Nimmo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.308
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Guillorme ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Do.Smith lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Alonso 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.253
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.199
|Villar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Stroman p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.071
|Dr.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|J.Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.381
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|M.Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pillar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|11
|4
|1
|7
|
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.330
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Reynolds cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.305
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Nogowski 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.469
|Difo rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Kuhl p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.056
|Shreve p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stratton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|R.Castro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|A.Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bednar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Oliva ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|New York
|000
|100
|000_1
|3
|1
|Pittsburgh
|020
|001
|10x_4
|11
|1
a-pinch hit for Stratton in the 6th. b-struck out for Dr.Smith in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Bednar in the 8th. d-struck out for M.Castro in the 9th.
E_Stroman (2), Newman (1). LOB_New York 9, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Alonso (12). HR_Difo (2), off Dr.Smith; Reynolds (17), off Familia. RBIs_Villar (19), Frazier 2 (31), Difo (9), Reynolds (52). S_Kuhl.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (McCann 3, Do.Smith 2); Pittsburgh 4 (Reynolds, Frazier, Nogowski). RISP_New York 0 for 12; Pittsburgh 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Lindor 2, Conforto, Villar. GIDP_Do.Smith, Lindor.
DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Frazier, Newman, Nogowski; Frazier, Newman, Nogowski).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman L,6-8
|5
|
|8
|2
|2
|0
|3
|92
|2.79
|Dr.Smith
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|3.16
|Familia
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|26
|3.95
|M.Castro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|3.75
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kuhl W,3-5
|5
|
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|86
|4.31
|Shreve H,4
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.31
|Stratton H,5
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2.87
|A.Davis H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.50
|Bednar H,7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|3.00
|Rodríguez S,13-15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.23
Inherited runners-scored_Stratton 2-0. HBP_Stroman (Reynolds).
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:30. A_18,119 (38,747).
Comments