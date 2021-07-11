On Air: Federal News Network program
Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Mets 5

The Associated Press
July 11, 2021 4:54 pm
1 min read
      
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 6 15 6 3 5
Frazier 2b 5 0 3 0 0 1 .330
Newman ss 5 1 2 0 0 0 .210
Reynolds cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .302
Nogowski 1b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .500
Gamel lf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .253
Difo rf 4 1 3 1 1 0 .272
Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
R.Castro 3b 4 2 2 3 1 0 .231
Perez c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .140
De Jong p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .100
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Tucker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Stratton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Hayes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Bednar p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oliva rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .148
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 8 5 4 5
Nimmo cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .317
Lindor ss 4 1 3 2 1 0 .227
Do.Smith lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .252
E.Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nido c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250
McNeil 2b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .258
Conforto rf 4 1 2 3 0 1 .202
Villar 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .235
M.Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pillar lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .218
McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .249
Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-McKinney ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Eickhoff p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Guillorme 3b 1 0 1 0 1 0 .280
Pittsburgh 000 022 002_6 15 0
New York 500 000 000_5 8 0

a-pinch hit for Loup in the 2nd. b-struck out for Davis in the 7th. c-struck out for Stratton in the 8th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 10, New York 6. 2B_Newman (8), Nimmo (9). HR_R.Castro (2), off Eickhoff; Perez (6), off Eickhoff; R.Castro (3), off Familia; Lindor (11), off De Jong; Conforto (3), off De Jong. RBIs_R.Castro 3 (4), Perez (13), Nogowski (5), Difo (8), Lindor 2 (36), Conforto 3 (19).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Reynolds, Hayes, R.Castro); New York 1 (McCann). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 8; New York 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Reynolds. LIDP_Nimmo. GIDP_Nogowski, R.Castro, Nimmo.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (R.Castro, Nogowski, R.Castro; Frazier, Newman, Nogowski); New York 2 (Lindor, McNeil, Alonso; Eickhoff, McNeil, Alonso).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
De Jong 5 4 5 5 3 3 95 5.59
Davis 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 1.80
Stratton 1 1 0 0 1 0 12 2.89
Bednar, W, 2-1 1 2 0 0 0 0 16 3.09
Rodríguez, S, 12-14 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 2.29
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Loup 2 2 0 0 0 2 26 1.61
Eickhoff 2 2-3 6 2 2 0 0 50 4.97
Familia, H, 6 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 29 3.76
M.Castro, H, 7 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1 21 3.86
E.Díaz, L, 3-3, BS, 19-21 1 1-3 4 2 2 1 2 30 3.25
Dr.Smith 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.92

Inherited runners-scored_Familia 2-0, E.Díaz 2-0, Dr.Smith 2-0. HBP_Davis (McNeil). WP_Familia.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:26. A_26,420 (41,922).

