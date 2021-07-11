Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Mets 5

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|6
|15
|6
|3
|5
|
|Frazier 2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.330
|Newman ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Reynolds cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Nogowski 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Difo rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.272
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|R.Castro 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.231
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.140
|De Jong p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Tucker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Stratton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Hayes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Bednar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Oliva rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|4
|5
|
|Nimmo cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.317
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.227
|Do.Smith lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|E.Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Nido c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|McNeil 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Conforto rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.202
|Villar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|M.Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pillar lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Dr.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-McKinney ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Eickhoff p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Guillorme 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Pittsburgh
|000
|022
|002_6
|15
|0
|New York
|500
|000
|000_5
|8
|0
a-pinch hit for Loup in the 2nd. b-struck out for Davis in the 7th. c-struck out for Stratton in the 8th.
LOB_Pittsburgh 10, New York 6. 2B_Newman (8), Nimmo (9). HR_R.Castro (2), off Eickhoff; Perez (6), off Eickhoff; R.Castro (3), off Familia; Lindor (11), off De Jong; Conforto (3), off De Jong. RBIs_R.Castro 3 (4), Perez (13), Nogowski (5), Difo (8), Lindor 2 (36), Conforto 3 (19).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Reynolds, Hayes, R.Castro); New York 1 (McCann). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 8; New York 2 for 4.
Runners moved up_Reynolds. LIDP_Nimmo. GIDP_Nogowski, R.Castro, Nimmo.
DP_Pittsburgh 2 (R.Castro, Nogowski, R.Castro; Frazier, Newman, Nogowski); New York 2 (Lindor, McNeil, Alonso; Eickhoff, McNeil, Alonso).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|De Jong
|5
|
|4
|5
|5
|3
|3
|95
|5.59
|Davis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.80
|Stratton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|2.89
|Bednar, W, 2-1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.09
|Rodríguez, S, 12-14
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.29
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Loup
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|1.61
|Eickhoff
|2
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|50
|4.97
|Familia, H, 6
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|29
|3.76
|M.Castro, H, 7
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|3.86
|E.Díaz, L, 3-3, BS, 19-21
|1
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|30
|3.25
|Dr.Smith
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.92
Inherited runners-scored_Familia 2-0, E.Díaz 2-0, Dr.Smith 2-0. HBP_Davis (McNeil). WP_Familia.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:26. A_26,420 (41,922).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments