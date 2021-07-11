Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Mets 5

|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|6
|15
|6
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|
|Frazier 2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|
|Nimmo cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Newman ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|Reynolds cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Do.Smith lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Nogowski 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|E.Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Nido c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Difo rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McNeil 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|R.Castro 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Conforto rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Villar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|De Jong p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pillar lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|b-Tucker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stratton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dr.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|c-Hayes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bednar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|a-McKinney ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Oliva rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Eickhoff p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Guillorme 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pittsburgh
|000
|022
|002
|—
|6
|New York
|500
|000
|000
|—
|5
DP_Pittsburgh 2, New York 2. LOB_Pittsburgh 10, New York 6. 2B_Newman (8), Nimmo (9). HR_R.Castro 2 (3), Perez (6), Lindor (11), Conforto (3).
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|De Jong
|5
|
|4
|5
|5
|3
|3
|Davis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Stratton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bednar, W, 2-1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodríguez, S, 12-14
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loup
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Eickhoff
|2
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Familia, H, 6
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|M.Castro, H, 7
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|E.Díaz, L, 3-3, BS, 19-21
|1
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Dr.Smith
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Davis (McNeil). WP_Familia.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:26. A_26,420 (41,922).
