Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Mets 5

Pittsburgh New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 6 15 6 Totals 33 5 8 5 Frazier 2b 5 0 3 0 Nimmo cf 5 1 1 0 Newman ss 5 1 2 0 Lindor ss 4 1 3 2 Reynolds cf 5 0 1 0 Do.Smith lf 3 1 0 0 Nogowski 1b 5 1 2 1 E.Díaz p 0 0 0 0 Gamel lf 4 0 1 0 Nido c 0 0 0 0 Difo rf 4 1 3 1 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 McNeil 2b 2 1 1 0 R.Castro 3b 4 2 2 3 Conforto rf 4 1 2 3 Perez c 4 1 1 1 Villar 3b 3 0 0 0 De Jong p 2 0 0 0 M.Castro p 0 0 0 0 Davis p 0 0 0 0 Pillar lf 1 0 0 0 b-Tucker ph 1 0 0 0 McCann c 4 0 0 0 Stratton p 0 0 0 0 Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0 c-Hayes ph 1 0 0 0 Loup p 0 0 0 0 Bednar p 0 0 0 0 a-McKinney ph 1 0 0 0 Oliva rf 0 0 0 0 Eickhoff p 1 0 0 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0 Guillorme 3b 1 0 1 0

Pittsburgh 000 022 002 — 6 New York 500 000 000 — 5

DP_Pittsburgh 2, New York 2. LOB_Pittsburgh 10, New York 6. 2B_Newman (8), Nimmo (9). HR_R.Castro 2 (3), Perez (6), Lindor (11), Conforto (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh De Jong 5 4 5 5 3 3 Davis 1 0 0 0 0 2 Stratton 1 1 0 0 1 0 Bednar, W, 2-1 1 2 0 0 0 0 Rodríguez, S, 12-14 1 1 0 0 0 0

New York Loup 2 2 0 0 0 2 Eickhoff 2 2-3 6 2 2 0 0 Familia, H, 6 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 M.Castro, H, 7 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1 E.Díaz, L, 3-3, BS, 19-21 1 1-3 4 2 2 1 2 Dr.Smith 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Davis (McNeil). WP_Familia.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:26. A_26,420 (41,922).

