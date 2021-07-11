On Air: Federal News Network program
Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Mets 5

The Associated Press
July 11, 2021 4:55 pm
< a min read
      
Pittsburgh New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 6 15 6 Totals 33 5 8 5
Frazier 2b 5 0 3 0 Nimmo cf 5 1 1 0
Newman ss 5 1 2 0 Lindor ss 4 1 3 2
Reynolds cf 5 0 1 0 Do.Smith lf 3 1 0 0
Nogowski 1b 5 1 2 1 E.Díaz p 0 0 0 0
Gamel lf 4 0 1 0 Nido c 0 0 0 0
Difo rf 4 1 3 1 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0
Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 McNeil 2b 2 1 1 0
R.Castro 3b 4 2 2 3 Conforto rf 4 1 2 3
Perez c 4 1 1 1 Villar 3b 3 0 0 0
De Jong p 2 0 0 0 M.Castro p 0 0 0 0
Davis p 0 0 0 0 Pillar lf 1 0 0 0
b-Tucker ph 1 0 0 0 McCann c 4 0 0 0
Stratton p 0 0 0 0 Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0
c-Hayes ph 1 0 0 0 Loup p 0 0 0 0
Bednar p 0 0 0 0 a-McKinney ph 1 0 0 0
Oliva rf 0 0 0 0 Eickhoff p 1 0 0 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0
Guillorme 3b 1 0 1 0
Pittsburgh 000 022 002 6
New York 500 000 000 5

DP_Pittsburgh 2, New York 2. LOB_Pittsburgh 10, New York 6. 2B_Newman (8), Nimmo (9). HR_R.Castro 2 (3), Perez (6), Lindor (11), Conforto (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
De Jong 5 4 5 5 3 3
Davis 1 0 0 0 0 2
Stratton 1 1 0 0 1 0
Bednar, W, 2-1 1 2 0 0 0 0
Rodríguez, S, 12-14 1 1 0 0 0 0
New York
Loup 2 2 0 0 0 2
Eickhoff 2 2-3 6 2 2 0 0
Familia, H, 6 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 0
M.Castro, H, 7 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1
E.Díaz, L, 3-3, BS, 19-21 1 1-3 4 2 2 1 2
Dr.Smith 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Davis (McNeil). WP_Familia.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:26. A_26,420 (41,922).

