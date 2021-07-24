Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 4

Pittsburgh San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 6 4 4 Totals 33 4 8 4 Frazier 2b 4 1 0 1 Wade Jr. 1b 5 0 1 1 Hayes 3b 5 1 1 0 Yastrzemski rf 5 0 0 0 Reynolds cf 5 1 2 2 Posey c 4 1 2 0 Gamel lf 3 1 0 0 Dickerson lf 3 1 1 2 Nogowski 1b 3 0 0 0 Solano 2b 3 0 1 0 Polanco rf 3 0 1 1 Vosler 3b 4 0 0 0 Stallings c 3 1 0 0 Estrada ss 4 0 2 0 Newman ss 4 0 0 0 Duggar cf 2 1 1 1 Kuhl p 2 0 0 0 García p 0 0 0 0 Stratton p 0 0 0 0 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Difo ph 0 1 0 0 Tauchman ph 1 0 0 0 Holmes p 0 0 0 0 Cueto p 0 0 0 0 Evans ph 1 0 0 0 Flores ph 1 0 0 0 Bednar p 0 0 0 0 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 Leone p 0 0 0 0 Slater cf 1 0 0 0 Ruf ph 0 1 0 0

Pittsburgh 012 000 300 — 6 San Francisco 001 002 001 — 4

E_Wade Jr. (4). DP_Pittsburgh 2, San Francisco 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Posey 2 (10). 3B_Polanco (2), Wade Jr. (2). HR_Reynolds (18), Duggar (7), Dickerson (10). SB_Cueto (1), Polanco (11).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh Kuhl 5 1-3 6 3 3 1 8 Stratton W,3-0 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Holmes H,7 1 0 0 0 0 2 Bednar H,9 1 0 0 0 1 1 Rodríguez S,14-17 1 1 1 1 1 2

San Francisco Cueto 5 3 3 3 1 7 Brebbia 1 1 0 0 1 1 Leone L,2-1 1-3 0 3 1 3 0 García 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Kuhl (Duggar), García (Polanco). WP_Kuhl.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:28. A_26,579 (41,915).

