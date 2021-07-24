Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 4

|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|6
|4
|4
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|
|Frazier 2b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|
|Wade Jr. 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hayes 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reynolds cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Posey c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Gamel lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Nogowski 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Solano 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Polanco rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Vosler 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stallings c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Estrada ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duggar cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Kuhl p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stratton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Difo ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Tauchman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Holmes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cueto p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Evans ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flores ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bednar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Slater cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ruf ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Pittsburgh
|012
|000
|300
|—
|6
|San Francisco
|001
|002
|001
|—
|4
E_Wade Jr. (4). DP_Pittsburgh 2, San Francisco 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Posey 2 (10). 3B_Polanco (2), Wade Jr. (2). HR_Reynolds (18), Duggar (7), Dickerson (10). SB_Cueto (1), Polanco (11).
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kuhl
|5
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|8
|Stratton W,3-0
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Holmes H,7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bednar H,9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Rodríguez S,14-17
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cueto
|5
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Brebbia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Leone L,2-1
|
|1-3
|0
|3
|1
|3
|0
|García
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Jackson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Kuhl (Duggar), García (Polanco). WP_Kuhl.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:28. A_26,579 (41,915).
