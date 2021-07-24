Trending:
Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 4

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 1:28 am
Pittsburgh San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 6 4 4 Totals 33 4 8 4
Frazier 2b 4 1 0 1 Wade Jr. 1b 5 0 1 1
Hayes 3b 5 1 1 0 Yastrzemski rf 5 0 0 0
Reynolds cf 5 1 2 2 Posey c 4 1 2 0
Gamel lf 3 1 0 0 Dickerson lf 3 1 1 2
Nogowski 1b 3 0 0 0 Solano 2b 3 0 1 0
Polanco rf 3 0 1 1 Vosler 3b 4 0 0 0
Stallings c 3 1 0 0 Estrada ss 4 0 2 0
Newman ss 4 0 0 0 Duggar cf 2 1 1 1
Kuhl p 2 0 0 0 García p 0 0 0 0
Stratton p 0 0 0 0 Jackson p 0 0 0 0
Difo ph 0 1 0 0 Tauchman ph 1 0 0 0
Holmes p 0 0 0 0 Cueto p 0 0 0 0
Evans ph 1 0 0 0 Flores ph 1 0 0 0
Bednar p 0 0 0 0 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0
Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 Leone p 0 0 0 0
Slater cf 1 0 0 0
Ruf ph 0 1 0 0
Pittsburgh 012 000 300 6
San Francisco 001 002 001 4

E_Wade Jr. (4). DP_Pittsburgh 2, San Francisco 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Posey 2 (10). 3B_Polanco (2), Wade Jr. (2). HR_Reynolds (18), Duggar (7), Dickerson (10). SB_Cueto (1), Polanco (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Kuhl 5 1-3 6 3 3 1 8
Stratton W,3-0 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Holmes H,7 1 0 0 0 0 2
Bednar H,9 1 0 0 0 1 1
Rodríguez S,14-17 1 1 1 1 1 2
San Francisco
Cueto 5 3 3 3 1 7
Brebbia 1 1 0 0 1 1
Leone L,2-1 1-3 0 3 1 3 0
García 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3
Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Kuhl (Duggar), García (Polanco). WP_Kuhl.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:28. A_26,579 (41,915).

