Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 4

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 4 4 5 12 Frazier 2b 4 1 0 1 1 0 .326 Hayes 3b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .270 Reynolds cf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .307 Gamel lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .253 Nogowski 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .389 Polanco rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .204 Stallings c 3 1 0 0 1 2 .239 Newman ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .207 Kuhl p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .050 Stratton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Difo ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .281 Holmes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Evans ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Bednar p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 8 4 4 14 Wade Jr. 1b 5 0 1 1 0 3 .250 Yastrzemski rf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .233 Posey c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .329 Dickerson lf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .234 Solano 2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .270 Vosler 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .194 Estrada ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .347 Duggar cf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .279 García p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Tauchman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .174 Cueto p 0 0 0 0 1 0 .048 Flores ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Slater cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .218 Ruf ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .264

Pittsburgh 012 000 300_6 4 0 San Francisco 001 002 001_4 8 1

a-grounded out for Cueto in the 5th. b-walked for Stratton in the 7th. c-grounded out for Holmes in the 8th. d-popped out for Jackson in the 9th. e-walked for Slater in the 9th.

E_Wade Jr. (4). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Posey 2 (10). 3B_Polanco (2), Wade Jr. (2). HR_Reynolds (18), off Cueto; Duggar (7), off Kuhl; Dickerson (10), off Kuhl. RBIs_Polanco (26), Reynolds 2 (56), Frazier (32), Duggar (27), Dickerson 2 (28), Wade Jr. (24). SB_Cueto (1), Polanco (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Newman, Polanco, Nogowski, Evans); San Francisco 5 (Dickerson, Posey, Wade Jr., Duggar, Yastrzemski). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 9; San Francisco 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Flores. GIDP_Flores, Vosler.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Newman, Nogowski; Newman, Frazier, Nogowski).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kuhl 5 1-3 6 3 3 1 8 94 4.38 Stratton W,3-0 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 19 2.63 Holmes H,7 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 5.01 Bednar H,9 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 2.77 Rodríguez S,14-17 1 1 1 1 1 2 25 2.82

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cueto 5 3 3 3 1 7 82 4.09 Brebbia 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 5.56 Leone L,2-1 1-3 0 3 1 3 0 25 1.69 García 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 22 2.86 Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_García 3-2. HBP_Kuhl (Duggar), García (Polanco). WP_Kuhl.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:28. A_26,579 (41,915).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.