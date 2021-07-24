Trending:
Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 4

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 1:28 am
1 min read
      
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 4 4 5 12
Frazier 2b 4 1 0 1 1 0 .326
Hayes 3b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .270
Reynolds cf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .307
Gamel lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .253
Nogowski 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .389
Polanco rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .204
Stallings c 3 1 0 0 1 2 .239
Newman ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .207
Kuhl p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .050
Stratton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Difo ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .281
Holmes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Evans ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Bednar p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 8 4 4 14
Wade Jr. 1b 5 0 1 1 0 3 .250
Yastrzemski rf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .233
Posey c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .329
Dickerson lf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .234
Solano 2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .270
Vosler 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .194
Estrada ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .347
Duggar cf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .279
García p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Tauchman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .174
Cueto p 0 0 0 0 1 0 .048
Flores ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Slater cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .218
Ruf ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .264
Pittsburgh 012 000 300_6 4 0
San Francisco 001 002 001_4 8 1

a-grounded out for Cueto in the 5th. b-walked for Stratton in the 7th. c-grounded out for Holmes in the 8th. d-popped out for Jackson in the 9th. e-walked for Slater in the 9th.

E_Wade Jr. (4). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Posey 2 (10). 3B_Polanco (2), Wade Jr. (2). HR_Reynolds (18), off Cueto; Duggar (7), off Kuhl; Dickerson (10), off Kuhl. RBIs_Polanco (26), Reynolds 2 (56), Frazier (32), Duggar (27), Dickerson 2 (28), Wade Jr. (24). SB_Cueto (1), Polanco (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Newman, Polanco, Nogowski, Evans); San Francisco 5 (Dickerson, Posey, Wade Jr., Duggar, Yastrzemski). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 9; San Francisco 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Flores. GIDP_Flores, Vosler.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Newman, Nogowski; Newman, Frazier, Nogowski).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kuhl 5 1-3 6 3 3 1 8 94 4.38
Stratton W,3-0 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 19 2.63
Holmes H,7 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 5.01
Bednar H,9 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 2.77
Rodríguez S,14-17 1 1 1 1 1 2 25 2.82
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cueto 5 3 3 3 1 7 82 4.09
Brebbia 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 5.56
Leone L,2-1 1-3 0 3 1 3 0 25 1.69
García 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 22 2.86
Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_García 3-2. HBP_Kuhl (Duggar), García (Polanco). WP_Kuhl.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:28. A_26,579 (41,915).

