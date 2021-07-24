Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 4

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|4
|4
|5
|12
|
|Frazier 2b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.326
|Hayes 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Reynolds cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.307
|Gamel lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Nogowski 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.389
|Polanco rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.204
|Stallings c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.239
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Kuhl p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.050
|Stratton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Difo ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Holmes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Evans ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Bednar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|4
|14
|
|Wade Jr. 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.250
|Yastrzemski rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.233
|Posey c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.329
|Dickerson lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.234
|Solano 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.270
|Vosler 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|Estrada ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.347
|Duggar cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Tauchman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Cueto p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.048
|Flores ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Slater cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Ruf ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Pittsburgh
|012
|000
|300_6
|4
|0
|San Francisco
|001
|002
|001_4
|8
|1
a-grounded out for Cueto in the 5th. b-walked for Stratton in the 7th. c-grounded out for Holmes in the 8th. d-popped out for Jackson in the 9th. e-walked for Slater in the 9th.
E_Wade Jr. (4). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Posey 2 (10). 3B_Polanco (2), Wade Jr. (2). HR_Reynolds (18), off Cueto; Duggar (7), off Kuhl; Dickerson (10), off Kuhl. RBIs_Polanco (26), Reynolds 2 (56), Frazier (32), Duggar (27), Dickerson 2 (28), Wade Jr. (24). SB_Cueto (1), Polanco (11).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Newman, Polanco, Nogowski, Evans); San Francisco 5 (Dickerson, Posey, Wade Jr., Duggar, Yastrzemski). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 9; San Francisco 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Flores. GIDP_Flores, Vosler.
DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Newman, Nogowski; Newman, Frazier, Nogowski).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kuhl
|5
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|8
|94
|4.38
|Stratton W,3-0
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|2.63
|Holmes H,7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|5.01
|Bednar H,9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.77
|Rodríguez S,14-17
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|25
|2.82
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto
|5
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|7
|82
|4.09
|Brebbia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|5.56
|Leone L,2-1
|
|1-3
|0
|3
|1
|3
|0
|25
|1.69
|García
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|2.86
|Jackson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_García 3-2. HBP_Kuhl (Duggar), García (Polanco). WP_Kuhl.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:28. A_26,579 (41,915).
