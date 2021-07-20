Trending:
Pittsburgh Pirates to visit the Arizona Diamondbacks

The Associated Press
July 20, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Pittsburgh Pirates (36-58, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (28-68, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Tyler Anderson (5-8, 4.44 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -110, Pirates -110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Pittsburgh will meet on Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks are 17-30 on their home turf. Arizona is slugging .374 as a unit. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with a .494 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Pirates have gone 15-32 away from home. Pittsburgh has hit 78 home runs as a team this season. Bryan Reynolds leads them with 17, averaging one every 19.6 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 4-2. Caleb Smith earned his third victory and Escobar went 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and two RBIs for Arizona. Chase De Jong registered his fourth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 64 RBIs and is batting .251.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 38 extra base hits and is slugging .515.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .231 batting average, 5.81 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .304 batting average, 5.96 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Asdrubal Cabrera: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (wrist).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Sam Howard: (oblique), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ka’ai Tom: (back), Colin Moran: (wrist), Erik Gonzalez: (side).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

