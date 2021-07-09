Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Pittsburgh Pirates to visit the New York Mets

The Associated Press
July 9, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Pittsburgh Pirates (32-54, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (45-38, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: TBD Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-6, 2.60 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Pittsburgh will face off on Friday.

        Insight by Aruba Networks: Learn how FTC is upgrading its network backbone to use software-defined networking (SD-WAN) and its cybersecurity to achieve a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

The Mets are 26-12 in home games in 2020. The New York pitching staff averages 10 strikeouts per nine innings, Jacob deGrom leads them with a mark of 14.3.

The Pirates have gone 13-29 away from home. Pittsburgh has slugged .356 this season. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .520.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 15 home runs and has 45 RBIs.

Adam Frazier leads the Pirates with 108 hits and is batting .323.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .243 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Pirates: 3-7, .219 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Robert Gsellman: (lat strain), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ka’ai Tom: (back), Gregory Polanco: (hip), Phillip Evans: (concussion), Colin Moran: (wrist), Erik Gonzalez: (side).

        Read more: Sports News

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|7 Digital Forensics for National Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent