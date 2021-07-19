On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Pivetta, Red Sox to face Stripling, Blue Jays

The Associated Press
July 19, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Boston Red Sox (56-38, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (48-42, third in the AL East)

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (7-4, 4.30 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (3-5, 4.34 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -128, Red Sox +110; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

        Insight by HackerOne: Download this exclusive e-book and learn how the idea of a “good hacker” program began in the federal community and soon expanded once agencies started seeing the value and benefits.

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Boston will face off on Monday.

The Blue Jays are 22-20 in home games in 2020. Toronto has hit 140 home runs as a team this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads them with 31, averaging one every 10.5 at-bats.

The Red Sox are 28-19 in road games. Boston has slugged .436 this season. Rafael Devers leads the team with a mark of .564.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 2-1. Matt Barnes earned his third victory and Alex Verdugo went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Boston. Rafael Dolis took his third loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette leads the Blue Jays with 108 hits and has 60 RBIs.

Devers leads the Red Sox with 22 home runs and is batting .282.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .247 batting average, 3.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .220 batting average, 4.82 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Tyler Chatwood: (neck), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Alejandro Kirk: (hip flexor).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Andriese: (hamstring), Danny Santana: (quad), Marwin Gonzalez: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Day at the Alamo