Play resumes at US Senior Open after 3-hour weather delay

ERIC OLSON
July 10, 2021 6:01 pm
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Play resumed in the third round of the U.S. Senior Open after a weather delay of nearly three hours Saturday.

It was the second time severe weather disrupted the tournament. Tee times were pushed back three hours after an overnight storm with straight-line wind of 90 mph knocked over camera towers and downed trees at Omaha Country Club.

Players were pulled off the course at 1:49 p.m. when another line of storms moved through.

About an inch of rain fell during the delay, and workers who cleared brush off the course in the morning used squeegees and blowers to get standing water off fairways and greens.

Tournament leader Jim Furyk birdied the par-4 fourth hole and the par-3 fifth. As thunder rumbled, he tapped in for par on the par-5 sixth and the horn sounded to signal the stoppage of play. A downpour began about 10 minutes later.

Furyk was 6 under for the tournament, three shots ahead of playing partner Stephen Ames and Greg Kraft, who was through eight holes.

Rod Pampling shot 3-under 32 on the front nine and was next at 2 under.

Miguel Angel Jimenez, Retief Goosen and Steve Flesch were tied at 1 under.

Tournament officials had announced Friday that play would begin at 7:15 a.m. with the hope of avoiding inclement weather. But heavy rain and high wind began shortly after midnight.

