Plesac expected to start as Indians host the Cardinals

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

St. Louis Cardinals (51-50, third in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (49-49, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (6-5, 2.88 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) Indians: Zach Plesac (5-3, 4.30 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -115, Cardinals -102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Nolan Arenado and the Cardinals will take on the Indians Wednesday.

The Indians are 25-23 on their home turf. Cleveland has slugged .394 this season. Franmil Reyes leads the team with a mark of .563.

The Cardinals have gone 23-30 away from home. St. Louis is hitting a collective .233 this season, led by Paul Goldschmidt with an average of .272.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 4-2. Adam Wainwright notched his eighth victory and Harrison Bader went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI for St. Louis. Bryan Shaw took his fifth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 42 extra base hits and is slugging .525.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 20 home runs and has 61 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 4-6, .219 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .252 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Indians: Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Jordan Luplow: (ankle).

Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (oblique), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

