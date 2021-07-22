Trending:
Portland 2, Los Angeles FC 1

The Associated Press
July 22, 2021 12:47 am
Los Angeles FC 1 0 1
Portland 1 1 2

First Half_1, Portland, Valeri, 2 (Van Rankin), 2nd minute; 2, Los Angeles FC, Vela, 3 (Rossi), 17th.

Second Half_3, Portland, Mora, 3 (Blanco), 90th+3.

Goalies_Los Angeles FC, Tomas Romero, Pablo Sisniega; Portland, Steve Clark, Aljaz Ivacic, Hunter Sulte.

Yellow Cards_Paredes, Portland, 86th.

Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Chris Elliott, Alejandro Mariscal. 4th Official_Ismir Pekmic.

Lineups

Los Angeles FC_Tomas Romero; Tristan Blackmon, Marco Farfan, Kim Moon-hwan (Corey Baird, 67th), Diego Palacios (Raheem Edwards, 67th), Eddie Segura; Jose Cifuentes, Francisco Ginella (Bryce Duke, 68th); Latif Blessing, Diego Rossi, Carlos Vela (Brian Rodriguez, 79th).

Portland_Steve Clark; Pablo Bonilla (Blake Bodily, 86th), Larrys Mabiala, Bill Tuiloma, Jose Van Rankin; Diego Chara, George Fochive (Cristhian Paredes, 67th), Diego Valeri; Yimmi Chara (Sebastian Blanco, 74th), Jeremy Ebobisse (Felipe Mora, 74th), Marvin Loria (Dairon Asprilla, 67th).

