Portland 2, Los Angeles FC 1

|Los Angeles FC
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Portland
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Half_1, Portland, Valeri, 2 (Van Rankin), 2nd minute; 2, Los Angeles FC, Vela, 3 (Rossi), 17th.
Second Half_3, Portland, Mora, 3 (Blanco), 90th+3.
Goalies_Los Angeles FC, Tomas Romero, Pablo Sisniega; Portland, Steve Clark, Aljaz Ivacic, Hunter Sulte.
Yellow Cards_Paredes, Portland, 86th.
Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Chris Elliott, Alejandro Mariscal. 4th Official_Ismir Pekmic.
Lineups
Los Angeles FC_Tomas Romero; Tristan Blackmon, Marco Farfan, Kim Moon-hwan (Corey Baird, 67th), Diego Palacios (Raheem Edwards, 67th), Eddie Segura; Jose Cifuentes, Francisco Ginella (Bryce Duke, 68th); Latif Blessing, Diego Rossi, Carlos Vela (Brian Rodriguez, 79th).
Portland_Steve Clark; Pablo Bonilla (Blake Bodily, 86th), Larrys Mabiala, Bill Tuiloma, Jose Van Rankin; Diego Chara, George Fochive (Cristhian Paredes, 67th), Diego Valeri; Yimmi Chara (Sebastian Blanco, 74th), Jeremy Ebobisse (Felipe Mora, 74th), Marvin Loria (Dairon Asprilla, 67th).
