On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

PSG loans goalkeeper Areola to Premier League club West Ham

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 12:21 pm
< a min read
      

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has loaned goalkeeper Alphonse Areola to Premier League side West Ham for the upcoming season.

PSG said in a statement Thursday that the London-based club has an option to buy Areola, whose PSG contract expires in June 2023.

The 28-year-old Areola was on loan at Fulham last season, when it finished 18th in the Premier League and was relegated. Areola kept 10 clean sheets in difficult circumstances and was voted the club’s best player.

Areola has won three French league titles along with two French Cups and two League Cups in 107 matches with PSG.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

He played a few games on loan to Spanish giant Real Madrid two seasons ago and has made three appearances for France.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USGS scientists install gauge to provide Lower Anacostia River area with information on water quality