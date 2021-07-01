Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Raptors’ Jalen Harris dismissed and disqualified from NBA

The Associated Press
July 1, 2021 7:49 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris was dismissed and disqualified from the NBA on Thursday for violating terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.

The league, teams and union are prohibited from publicly disclosing information about testing or treatment of any NBA player under the Anti-Drug Program, other than to announce a suspension or dismissal.

As a first-year player, Harris is eligible to apply for reinstatement in a year.

Harris averaged 7.4 points and 13.2 minutes in 13 games this season for Toronto on a two-way contract. Set to become a restricted free agent, he also played seven regular-season games and two playoff games for Raptors 905 in the G League.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn about agencies' continued development of their human resources programs by downloading the results of this exclusive survey.

Toronto drafted Harris with the 59th pick in 2020. He spent his first two college seasons at Louisiana Tech and averaged 21.7 points for Nevada in 2019-20.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
6|28 Mobile World Congress
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III tours the USS Harry S. Truman