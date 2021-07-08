Trending:
Raveloson, Cabral score 1st MLS goals in LA Galaxy victory

The Associated Press
July 8, 2021 1:40 am
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Rayan Raveloson and Kévin Cabral scored their first MLS goals and the LA Galaxy beat FC Dallas 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Raveloson headed home a corner kick by Víctor Vázquez to open the scoring in the 17th minute. The 21-year-old Cabral slipped a one-touch side-footer, off a brilliant pass by Sebastian Lletget, inside the post to make it 2-0 in the 27th.

Ethan Zubak scored his first goal of the season to give the Galaxy (8-4-0) a 3-0 lead in the 51st minute.

Franco Jara ran onto a perfectly played ball by Jesús Ferreira from the defending half and beat goalkeeper Jonathan Bond, who came off his line to challenge near the top of the penalty area, for Dallas (2-5-5) in the 71st.

