Ravens sign DE Chris Smith, formerly with Raiders

The Associated Press
July 27, 2021 6:35 pm
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed defensive end Chris Smith.

The Ravens announced the move Tuesday, the day before the team’s first practice of training camp.

Smith played eight games last season for the Las Vegas Raiders. In seven NFL seasons, he’s played in 68 games, starting two.

Smith spent his first three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and then was with the Cincinnati Bengals for three.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

