Sports News

Real Salt Lake 4, Vancouver 0

The Associated Press
July 8, 2021 12:17 am
Real Salt Lake 1 3 4
Vancouver 0 0 0

First Half_1, Real Salt Lake, Kreilach, 6 (Herrera), 1st minute.

Second Half_2, Real Salt Lake, Kreilach, 7, 57th; 3, Real Salt Lake, Rusnak, 2 (penalty kick), 74th; 4, Real Salt Lake, Julio, 3, 90th+4.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_Real Salt Lake, David Ochoa, Andrew Putna, Zac MacMath; Vancouver, Thomas Hasal, Evan Newton.

Yellow Cards_Ruiz, Real Salt Lake, 24th; Toia, Real Salt Lake, 81st.

Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Cameron Blanchard, Eduardo Jeff, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Kevin Broadley.

A_12,009.

___

Lineups

Real Salt Lake_David Ochoa; Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera, Marcelo Silva, Donny Toia; Damir Kreilach, Everton Luiz (Justin Portillo, 76th), Pablo Ruiz (Nick Besler, 58th), Albert Rusnak (Maikel Chang, 83rd); Justin Meram (Anderson Julio, 78th), Bobby Wood (Rubio Rubin, 58th).

Vancouver_Thomas Hasal; Javain Brown, Erik Godoy, Cristian Gutierrez (Jake Nerwinski, 66th); Caio Alexandre (Leonard Owusu, 79th), Janio Bikel, Deiber Caicedo, Andy Rose, Russell Teibert (Ryan Raposo, 65th); Cristian Dajome, Brian White (Theo Bair, 79th).

