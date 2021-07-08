Real Salt Lake 4, Vancouver 0

|Real Salt Lake
|1
|3
|—
|4
|Vancouver
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_1, Real Salt Lake, Kreilach, 6 (Herrera), 1st minute.
Second Half_2, Real Salt Lake, Kreilach, 7, 57th; 3, Real Salt Lake, Rusnak, 2 (penalty kick), 74th; 4, Real Salt Lake, Julio, 3, 90th+4.
First Overtime_None.
Second Overtime_None.
Penalty kicks_None.
Goalies_Real Salt Lake, David Ochoa, Andrew Putna, Zac MacMath; Vancouver, Thomas Hasal, Evan Newton.
Yellow Cards_Ruiz, Real Salt Lake, 24th; Toia, Real Salt Lake, 81st.
Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Cameron Blanchard, Eduardo Jeff, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Kevin Broadley.
A_12,009.
___
Lineups
Real Salt Lake_David Ochoa; Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera, Marcelo Silva, Donny Toia; Damir Kreilach, Everton Luiz (Justin Portillo, 76th), Pablo Ruiz (Nick Besler, 58th), Albert Rusnak (Maikel Chang, 83rd); Justin Meram (Anderson Julio, 78th), Bobby Wood (Rubio Rubin, 58th).
Vancouver_Thomas Hasal; Javain Brown, Erik Godoy, Cristian Gutierrez (Jake Nerwinski, 66th); Caio Alexandre (Leonard Owusu, 79th), Janio Bikel, Deiber Caicedo, Andy Rose, Russell Teibert (Ryan Raposo, 65th); Cristian Dajome, Brian White (Theo Bair, 79th).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments